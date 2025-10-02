Real Oviedo vs Levante Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025

Real Oviedo will face Levante at the Carlos Tartiere on Saturday as the two newly-promoted sides lock horns in the eighth round of the 2025-26 La Liga campaign. The home side are back in the top flight after a 25-year absence and have understandably had their struggles, but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop at this stage of the campaign.

Ad

They picked up a huge result on Tuesday as they beat Valencia 2-1 on the road, finding themselves a goal down with five minutes of normal time left to play before substitutes Luka Ilic and Salomon Rondon netted quickfire goals to turn the game on its head.

Like their weekend opponents, Levante have endured a tough spell on their return to the Spanish top flight this season. They played out a 1-1 draw with Getafe last time out, with Ivan Romero opening the scoring midway through the first half before their opponents leveled the scores in the second.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit one place and one point behind their weekend opponents in the La Liga standings and will be looking to leapfrog them with a win on Saturday.

Real Oviedo vs Levante Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 25th meeting between Oviedo and Levante. The hosts have won 10 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won three fewer, with their other 10 contests ending in draws.

The hosts are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture, picking up two wins and two draws.

Levante have conceded 14 goals in La Liga this season. Only Girona (16) have shipped more.

Oviedo are without a clean sheet in their last four games and have managed just one in their last 12 competitive outings.

Ad

Real Oviedo vs Levante Prediction

Oviedistas' latest result ended a three-game losing streak, and they will be looking to take inspiration from that this weekend. They are slight favorites heading into Saturday's game and will receive a massive boost from their home advantage.

Granotes have won just one of their seven league games this season, with their defensive record a source of concern. They have struggled for results in this fixture of late and could lose this one.

Ad

Prediction: Real Oviedo 2-1 Levante

Real Oviedo vs Levante Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Oviedo to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last seven matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More