Real Oviedo vs Levante Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025

Real Oviedo will face Levante at the Carlos Tartiere on Saturday as the two newly-promoted sides lock horns in the eighth round of the 2025-26 La Liga campaign. The home side are back in the top flight after a 25-year absence and have understandably had their struggles, but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop at this stage of the campaign.
They picked up a huge result on Tuesday as they beat Valencia 2-1 on the road, finding themselves a goal down with five minutes of normal time left to play before substitutes Luka Ilic and Salomon Rondon netted quickfire goals to turn the game on its head.
Like their weekend opponents, Levante have endured a tough spell on their return to the Spanish top flight this season. They played out a 1-1 draw with Getafe last time out, with Ivan Romero opening the scoring midway through the first half before their opponents leveled the scores in the second.
The visitors sit one place and one point behind their weekend opponents in the La Liga standings and will be looking to leapfrog them with a win on Saturday.
Real Oviedo vs Levante Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Saturday's game will mark the 25th meeting between Oviedo and Levante. The hosts have won 10 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won three fewer, with their other 10 contests ending in draws.
- The hosts are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture, picking up two wins and two draws.
- Levante have conceded 14 goals in La Liga this season. Only Girona (16) have shipped more.
- Oviedo are without a clean sheet in their last four games and have managed just one in their last 12 competitive outings.
Real Oviedo vs Levante Prediction
Oviedistas' latest result ended a three-game losing streak, and they will be looking to take inspiration from that this weekend. They are slight favorites heading into Saturday's game and will receive a massive boost from their home advantage.
Granotes have won just one of their seven league games this season, with their defensive record a source of concern. They have struggled for results in this fixture of late and could lose this one.
Prediction: Real Oviedo 2-1 Levante
Real Oviedo vs Levante Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Real Oviedo to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last seven matches)