Real Sociedad 0-1 Manchester United: Player Ratings as Garnacho scores from Ronaldo's assist but Sociedad go through as group winners | Europa League 2022-23

Manchester United secured a crucial 1-0 win over Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday, November 3. Despite the result, United progressed as runners-up in Group E.

The Red Devils entered this game on the back of three wins and two draws in their last five games across competitions. They secured a narrow 1-0 win over West Ham United in the Premier League thanks to a goal from Marcus Rashford.

Erik ten Hag knew his team needed to win by a clear two-goal margin if they were to qualify for the knockout phase as group winners. He fielded a competitive lineup for this game to achieve that.

Manchester United made a decent start to the game and looked confident going forward. They passed the ball around well and moved around effectively to create spaces between Real Sociedad's defensive lines. They kept 52% possession compared to 48% for their hosts. However, United grabbed a goal in the 17th minute to take the lead.

Cristiano Ronaldo did well to pick out Alejandro Garnacho as he played a pass for the Argentine youngster to run onto. Garnacho then lashed the ball past the keeper as he scored in the right side of the goal to send the Old Trafford faithful into raptures.

David De Gea took care of matters on the other end as he made a crucial and sharp double save just before half-time. Manchester United carried a slender one-goal advantage going into the break.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Alejandro Garnacho scores his FIRST goal for Manchester United, and it's an assist from his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo!!!



Manchester United made a decent start to the second period and were met with a Real Sociedad team trying to play at their own tempo. The hosts looked eager to score despite being in danger of conceding and losing out on the top spot. However, they showed great character and did not alter their style of play.

Both managers made multiple changes and players from either side were booked as the game entered a slow phase midway through the second half. Real Sociedad did well to slow the game down and frustrate Manchester United's players.

In doing so, they were successful in keeping their margin of deficit to one goal as United secured a 1-0 win. With that said, let's take a look at Manchester United's player ratings.

Manchester United Player Ratings

David De Gea - 7.5/10

De Gea had relatively little to do in the first period but showed his class when he was tested just before half-time, making a sharp double save. He made four saves in total as he earned his clean sheet.

Diogo Dalot - 7.5/10

Dalot made a positive start on the right flank and played well. He was booked late in the game for sarcastically applauding the referee after making a poor tackle. He won seven of his 14 duels and made six interceptions and six tackles.

Victor Lindelof - 7/10

Lindelof looked composed in defense and passed the ball around well. He won all six of his duels and made six clearances, one interception and one tackle. He also played two accurate long balls.

Lisandro Martinez - 7/10

Martinez used his physicality to win the duels and was solid at the back for United. He was the first player to be cautioned in the game shortly after the hour-mark. He won six of his 11 duels and made six clearances and three interceptions.

Luke Shaw - 7/10

Shaw made several runs forward down the left flank to support his teammates while attacking. He won six of his 10 duels and made three interceptions.

Casemiro - 7/10

Casemiro made a good start to the game and looked solid in the middle of the park. He won nine of his 15 duels and made five clearances, four tackles and two interceptions.

Christian Eriksen - 6.5/10

Eriksen distributed the ball with creativity to help Manchester United progress the ball up the field. He played four accurate long balls and won one of his five duels.

Bruno Fernandes - 7/10

Fernandes made a good start to the game and looked sharp with the ball at his feet. He won four of his 12 duels and played six accurate long balls. He also made three interceptions, one clearance and one tackle.

Donny van de Beek - 6.5/10

Van de Beek was handed a rare start and played well. He won two of his four duels, made one tackle and was subbed off shortly before the hour-mark.

Alejandro Garnacho - 7/10

Garnacho scored his first-ever goal for Manchester United in the first period with a lovely finish to beat Alex Remiro. He also made two interceptions and one clearance and was subbed off late in the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 6.5/10

Ronaldo provided an assist for his side's opening goal of the contest. He was also cautioned for a foul midway through the second half. He won six of his 13 duels and attempted two shots, with neither of them on target.

Substitutes

Marcus Rashford - 6/10

Rashford replaced van de Beek and put in a decent performance.

Scott McTominay - 6/10

McTominay was an unusual change as he replaced Victor Lindelof.

Harry Maguire & Fred - N/A

They came on late in the game and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

