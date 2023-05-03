Real Sociedad 2-0 Real Madrid: 5 talking points as Los Blancos slump to shock defeat with title race all but over | La Liga 2022-23

Real Madrid fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat away to Real Sociedad in La Liga on Tuesday, May 2. The result means their title defense is now all but over with Barcelona, who beat Osasuna 1-0, 14 points ahead of them with only five games remaning.

Takefusa Kubo and Ander Barrenetxea were the scorers for Sociedad on the night as Daniel Carvajal was sent off for the visitors. Carlo Ancelotti's men succumbed to their seventh defeat of what has been a disappointing league season.

La Real were the dominant side in the opening half but lacked the cutting edge to make it count and went into the break level at 0-0. However, Real Madrid couldn't keep them out for long after the restart as Kubo broke the deadlock just two minutes into the restart after Eder Militao made a terrible backpass.

Just after the hour mark, Carvajal got himself sent off after collecting a second booking of the night as Madrid's task was cut out further. Barrenetxea piled more misery on them in the closing stages with a second goal as Sociedad beat Los Blancos for the first time since February 2020.

Here are the five talking points from the game:

#5 Eder Militao's horror show continues

Eder Militao has struggled in recent weeks after some excellent performances earlier in the year

Real Madrid have been conceding goals at an alarming rate lately and Eder Militao has stuck out like a sore thumb in defense. He has often been caught out of position, while also getting dispossessed rather easily.

Last night, the Brazilian was guilty of neither. Instead, Alexander Sorloth forced him to make a horrible backpass under pressure that allowed Takefusa Kubo to score their opening goal.

Kubo raced forward like the Roadrunner chasing Wile E. Coyote and got onto the the ball before Thibaut Courtois to fire one into the bottom corner.

For the third game in a row, Militao has been directly culpable for an opposition goal. He's gone from being a reliable figure in defense earlier in this calendar year to becoming a liability for Real Madrid in recent weeks.

#4 Takefusa Kubo haunts his former side

It's now eight goals in 30 league games this season for Takefusa Kubo (centre)

Earlier this week, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard said that facing one's former club is always an extra motivation for a player. While he said that of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ahead of the Blues' visit to Arsenal, his words certainly proved right for Takefusa Kubo on Tuesday.

A former Real Madrid youngster, Kubo scored the opening goal against his former side at Anoeta last night to put Sociedad on their way to a shock victory. This was his eighth goal of the top-flight season in 30 games and the 21-year-old has come of age with the Basque Country outfit.

He joined them on a permanent transfer from Los Blancos last summer and has repaid their faith so far by playing a key role in their push for a top-four finish.

Before the game, Carlo Ancelotti admitted that Real Madrid's directors were still 'considering' bringing the Japanese forward back to the Spanish capital. However, Kubo seems to be enjoying life with Sociedad right now and might continue there, especially if they secure Champions League football for next season.

#3 Mariano Diaz fails to shine in Benzema's absence

Mariano Diaz (left) struggled once again after being handed a rare start

Real Madrid had their task cut out without Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior. The duo, their top-scorers this season, were rested ahead of the Copa Del Rey final against Osasuna on Saturday, May 6.

For the first time since April last year, the talismanic attacking duo missed a top-flight game together. It was always a risky move given how much impact they generally have when on the field.

Ancelotti looked to replace Vinicius with Rodrygo Goes and Benzema with Mariano Diaz. While the former was decent, cutting through Osasuna's defense with electric runs, Diaz was a total non-factor.

The Dominican Republic forward once again showed that he's not a serious option for the club, touching the ball just 13 times, fewer than any outfield player. It's no surprise then that he offered no threat to Sociedad's defense.

The fact that he remains at the Santiago Bernabeu despite scoring only three league goals in the previous three seasons is baffling to say the least. His stint at the club could well and truly be over this summer as Real Madrid need more quality back-up options in attack.

#2 Real Sociedad on the brink of Champions League return

Real Sociedad are now the favorites to finish inside top-four

After a massive win over Real Madrid, Real Sociedad have strengthened their position in the top four of La Liga. They are now eight points clear of fifth-placed Villarreal.

The Yellow Submarine could still reduce the deficit to five from their game in hand. However, given Sociedad's recent run of form, during which they have won three of their last four games, a top-four finish is now looking increasingly certain.

It would mark their return to the Champions League after 10 years and exactly 20 years since the Basque Country outfit made their debut in the competition.

#1 Real Madrid looking forward cautiously to Copa Del Rey and Champions League games

Real Madrid will enter a crucial period of their season seemingly out of form

Real Madrid play Osasuna in the Copa Del Rey final on Saturday. This will be followed by the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final against Manchester City the following Tuesday (May 9). Ahead of a pivotal week of their season, Los Blancos have looked a shadow of their best selves.

In their last three games, they have lost twice and conceded eight times. Their defense has been in sixes and sevens, while their chronic reliance on Karim Benzema for goals was also exposed by Real Sociedad.

Osasuna gave Barcelona a serious run for their money on Tuesday night in La Liga, putting up a stoic defensive showing despite playing with 10 men for more than an hour. They eventually lost 1-0 courtesy of Jordi Alba's late winner, but have given a good account of themselves ahead of the Copa Del Rey final.

As for City, the Premier League holders are firing at all cylinders right now with Erling Haaland notching up his 50th strike across competitions over the weekend, while Kevin De Bruyne has run the show in recent weeks.

The duo will likely be licking their lips at the prospect of facing a lackluster Real Madrid defense that's been marred by individual mistakes lately. We have seen Los Blancos show up in the Champions League regardless of their domestic form, but City will pose a stiff challenge.

Carlo Ancelotti's team are still in contention to win two cups after letting the league title slip quite tamely. However, given their poor form right now, fans will fear their team ending the campaign without a single trophy.

