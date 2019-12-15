Real Sociedad 2-2 Barcelona: 4 Talking Points as Blaugrana are held away from home | LaLiga 2019-20

Barcelona played out a 2-2 draw with Real Sociedad at the San Santisteban, with a 12th-minute penalty from Mikel Oyarzabal and a second-half strike by Alexander Isak cancelling out goals from Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez.

Both sides came into the clash in fine form, with the Catalans sitting joint-top while Sociedad were a little behind in 4th-place.

The hosts started on the front foot and put Barcelona under pressure in the early moments of the game and were deservedly in front when Oyarzabal converted from 12 yards after Diego Llorente was felled in the box by Sergio Busquets.

From then on, it was one-way traffic and Real Sociedad could have gone 2-0 up but for some poor finishing. Barcelona struggled to get a foothold in the game but pulled a goal from nothing when Antoine Griezmann levelled matters with his 6th goal of this season in the 38th minute.

Luis Suarez put Barcelona in the lead two minutes into the second half but Isak ensured both sides shared the spoils in the 62nd minute. Here, we shall be highlighting four talking points from the matchday 17 fixture.

4. Barcelona fail to build on recent momentum

It is no secret that Barcelona struggled in the early part of the campaign and posted consecutive disappointing results by losing to Leganes and drawing with Slavia Prague in the Champions League. The Catalans have, however, rallied back from that stalemate and won six consecutive matches in all competitions, with impressive wins over Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan recorded in this sequence.

The most impressive was the 2-1 victory with a second-string team away to an in-form Inter Milan who had everything to play for. In light of that win and the rest afforded to key first-team players, Ernesto Valverde would have sought to build on that to make it seven consecutive wins but Real Sociedad put up a masterclass to put spoil Barcelona's plans.

