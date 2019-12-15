×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Real Sociedad 2-2 Barcelona: 4 Talking Points as Blaugrana are held away from home | LaLiga 2019-20

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Feature
15 Dec 2019, 00:28 IST

Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Barcelona played out a 2-2 draw with Real Sociedad at the San Santisteban, with a 12th-minute penalty from Mikel Oyarzabal and a second-half strike by Alexander Isak cancelling out goals from Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez.

Both sides came into the clash in fine form, with the Catalans sitting joint-top while Sociedad were a little behind in 4th-place.

The hosts started on the front foot and put Barcelona under pressure in the early moments of the game and were deservedly in front when Oyarzabal converted from 12 yards after Diego Llorente was felled in the box by Sergio Busquets.

From then on, it was one-way traffic and Real Sociedad could have gone 2-0 up but for some poor finishing. Barcelona struggled to get a foothold in the game but pulled a goal from nothing when Antoine Griezmann levelled matters with his 6th goal of this season in the 38th minute.

Luis Suarez put Barcelona in the lead two minutes into the second half but Isak ensured both sides shared the spoils in the 62nd minute. Here, we shall be highlighting four talking points from the matchday 17 fixture.

4. Barcelona fail to build on recent momentum 

Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga

It is no secret that Barcelona struggled in the early part of the campaign and posted consecutive disappointing results by losing to Leganes and drawing with Slavia Prague in the Champions League. The Catalans have, however, rallied back from that stalemate and won six consecutive matches in all competitions, with impressive wins over Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan recorded in this sequence.

The most impressive was the 2-1 victory with a second-string team away to an in-form Inter Milan who had everything to play for. In light of that win and the rest afforded to key first-team players, Ernesto Valverde would have sought to build on that to make it seven consecutive wins but Real Sociedad put up a masterclass to put spoil Barcelona's plans.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona Real Sociedad Football Lionel Messi Antoine Griezmann Ernesto Valverde
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 17
FT DEP LEG
1 - 1
 Deportivo Alavés vs Leganés
FT GRA LEV
1 - 2
 Granada vs Levante
FT REA BAR
2 - 2
 Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
60' ATH EIB
0 - 0
 Athletic Club vs Eibar
Today ATL OSA 01:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Osasuna
Today GET REA 04:30 PM Getafe vs Real Valladolid
Today CEL MAL 06:30 PM Celta Vigo vs Mallorca
Today ESP REA 08:30 PM Espanyol vs Real Betis
Today SEV VIL 11:00 PM Sevilla vs Villarreal
Tomorrow VAL REA 01:30 AM Valencia vs Real Madrid
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
I-League 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us