FC Barcelona travels to the refurbished Anoeta Stadium to face-off against Real Sociedad. The Catalans sit on top of the La Liga table with nine points from three games, while La Real is on 8th place with a win and a draw.

Although the hosts have won just one of their last seven league fixtures against the champions, they have worked plenty of magic before at the Anoeta - with five wins and two draws in their last eight matches.

Real Sociedad v Barcelona: Kickoff information

Date: 15 September

Kickoff: 16:15 (local time), 19:45 (IST)

Venue: Anoeta Stadium

Live stream: Live on La Liga's Facebook Page

Real Sociedad v Barcelona: Team news

Real Sociedad: The home side has quite a few injury concerns, with Diego Llorente, Jon Guridi, Martin Merquelanz and Adnan Januzaj all ruled out. Sandro Ramirez picked up a knee ligament injury during a training session this week, which will keep him on the sidelines. Willian Jose is doubtful for the clash too.

Barcelona: Apart from the injuries of Denis Suarez, Malcolm and Sergi Samper, Ernesto Valverde has a full squad to pick his XI from.

Real Sociedad v Barcelona: Probable line-ups

Real Sociedad (4-4-2): Rulli; Zaldua, Elustondo, Moreno, Theo Hernandez; Zurutuza, Illarramendi, Zubeldia, Oyarzabal; Bautista, Juanmi

Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Coutinho; Messi, Suarez, Dembele

Real Sociedad v Barcelona: Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Real Sociedad: L-D-W-L-W

Barcelona: W-W-W-W-L

Real Sociedad v Barcelona: Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad wins: 5

Barcelona wins: 18

Draws: 4

Real Sociedad v Barcelona: Key Players

Real Sociedad:

All eyes will be on Juanmi, who is expected to be without his strike partner in Willian Jose. The pacy forward will constantly try to spin off the backs of defenders and infuse energy into proceedings. Along with the responsibility on his shoulders, Juanmi's attacking finesse, composure and skill will be a force to reckon with.

Barcelona:

Philippe Coutinho's inventive genius is a treat to the eyes. He will link up play in midfield, offer creativity, provide quick passes and offer defensive cover on the left side. Capable of scoring screamers, he is the one to look out for.

So far this season, he has enjoyed 99 touches per game on an average. He has also scored one and created another in the first three matches.

Real Sociedad v Barcelona: Prediction

Real Sociedad do have a fine record against the Spanish giants at this ground, but going by their recent form and the way they are settling into a new system, one can expect Valverde's men to claim all three points. It could turn out to be a cagey affair, but Barcelona will come out on top.

Predicted score: Real Sociedad 1-2 Barcelona