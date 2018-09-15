Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Real Sociedad v Barcelona: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to Watch Details | LaLiga 2018-19

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Preview
709   //    15 Sep 2018, 00:28 IST

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga
FC Barcelona's skipper - Lionel Messi

FC Barcelona travels to the refurbished Anoeta Stadium to face-off against Real Sociedad. The Catalans sit on top of the La Liga table with nine points from three games, while La Real is on 8th place with a win and a draw.

Although the hosts have won just one of their last seven league fixtures against the champions, they have worked plenty of magic before at the Anoeta - with five wins and two draws in their last eight matches.


Real Sociedad v Barcelona: Kickoff information

Date: 15 September

Kickoff: 16:15 (local time), 19:45 (IST)

Venue: Anoeta Stadium

Live stream: Live on La Liga's Facebook Page


Real Sociedad v Barcelona: Team news

Real Sociedad: The home side has quite a few injury concerns, with Diego Llorente, Jon Guridi, Martin Merquelanz and Adnan Januzaj all ruled out. Sandro Ramirez picked up a knee ligament injury during a training session this week, which will keep him on the sidelines. Willian Jose is doubtful for the clash too.

Barcelona: Apart from the injuries of Denis Suarez, Malcolm and Sergi Samper, Ernesto Valverde has a full squad to pick his XI from.


Real Sociedad v Barcelona: Probable line-ups

Real Sociedad (4-4-2): Rulli; Zaldua, Elustondo, Moreno, Theo Hernandez; Zurutuza, Illarramendi, Zubeldia, Oyarzabal; Bautista, Juanmi


Real Sociedad de Futbol v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Willian Jose, who scored in the previous game, might miss out on this one

Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Coutinho; Messi, Suarez, Dembele


Real Sociedad v Barcelona: Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Real Sociedad: L-D-W-L-W

Barcelona: W-W-W-W-L


Real Sociedad v Barcelona: Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad wins: 5

Barcelona wins: 18

Draws: 4


Real Sociedad v Barcelona: Key Players

Real Sociedad:

All eyes will be on Juanmi, who is expected to be without his strike partner in Willian Jose. The pacy forward will constantly try to spin off the backs of defenders and infuse energy into proceedings. Along with the responsibility on his shoulders, Juanmi's attacking finesse, composure and skill will be a force to reckon with.

Barcelona:

Real Valladolid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Coutinho's creativity could cause serious damage to the opposition

Philippe Coutinho's inventive genius is a treat to the eyes. He will link up play in midfield, offer creativity, provide quick passes and offer defensive cover on the left side. Capable of scoring screamers, he is the one to look out for.

So far this season, he has enjoyed 99 touches per game on an average. He has also scored one and created another in the first three matches.


Real Sociedad v Barcelona: Prediction

Real Sociedad do have a fine record against the Spanish giants at this ground, but going by their recent form and the way they are settling into a new system, one can expect Valverde's men to claim all three points. It could turn out to be a cagey affair, but Barcelona will come out on top.

Predicted score: Real Sociedad 1-2 Barcelona


Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Real Sociedad Football Lionel Messi Philippe Coutinho Ernesto Valverde
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
LaLiga: Lionel Messi’s record against Real Sociedad hints...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona v Alaves: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue &...
RELATED STORY
La Liga News: Stadium woes continue as Anoeta comes under...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs SD Huesca: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue...
RELATED STORY
5 successful footballers whose fathers were football legends
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid vs Leganes - Match Preview, Predictions,...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19, Real Valladolid vs Barcelona: Match...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Barcelona's predicted lineup against Real...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: When did Real Madrid and Barcelona last finish...
RELATED STORY
5 matches that defined Xabi Alonso’s career
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
FT HUE RAY
0 - 1
 Huesca vs Rayo Vallecano
Today ATL EIB 04:30 PM Atlético Madrid vs Eibar
Today REA BAR 07:45 PM Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
Today VAL REA 10:00 PM Valencia vs Real Betis
Tomorrow ATH REA 12:15 AM Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
Tomorrow LEG VIL 03:30 PM Leganés vs Villarreal
Tomorrow ESP LEV 07:45 PM Espanyol vs Levante
Tomorrow REA DEP 10:00 PM Real Valladolid vs Deportivo Alavés
17 Sep SEV GET 12:15 AM Sevilla vs Getafe
18 Sep GIR CEL 12:30 AM Girona vs Celta Vigo
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us