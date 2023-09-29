Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th September 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Real Sociedad lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important encounter at the Anoeta on Saturday.

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Athletic Bilbao are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate this season. Los Leones were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Getafe in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have also been impressive this season. The home side edged Valencia to a 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have a good historical record against Real Sociedad and have won 78 out of the 189 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's 61 victories.

After a run of five victories in six matches against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, Real Sociedad have won only one of their last five such games in the competition.

Athletic Bilbao are winless in their last six matches away from home against Real Sociedad in La Liga - their longest such streak in the competition in the 21st century.

After an unbeaten run of eight matches in Basque derbies in La Liga, Real Sociedad have lost two of their last four such games in the competition.

Real Sociedad are unbeaten in their last 13 matches at home in La Liga - their longest such run in the competition since August 2013.

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have been impressive in La Liga so far this season and will be intent on securing a place in Europe. The likes of Nico Williams and Iker Muniain can be effective on their day and will need to step up in this match.

Real Sociedad have not been at their best this season and will need to prove their mettle this weekend. Athletic Bilbao are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-3 Athletic Bilbao

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Nico Williams to score - Yes