Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2025

Real Sociedad will entertain local rivals Athletic Bilbao at the Reale Arena in La Liga on Sunday. Bilbao are fourth in the standings and have a five-point lead over Villarreal. The hosts have dropped to 11th place in the league table, though they trail seventh-placed Celta Vigo by four points.

Sociedad have endured a poor run of form and are winless in their last three games, suffering two defeats. They met Deportivo Alaves in their previous outing and fell to a 1-0 away loss. They failed to score for the second time in three games and will look to improve upon that record.

The visitors had lost 1-0 away to Real Madrid last month and bounced back with a 1-0 home win over Las Palmas last week. They failed to build on that form and lost 3-0 at home to Manchester United in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semifinal on Thursday.

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams contest the Basque derby and have crossed paths 192 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 80 wins. Sociedad have 62 wins and 50 games have ended in draws.

The last six meetings between them have produced conclusive results, with four wins for Bilbao. They registered a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture in November.

Real Sociedad have lost three of their last five home games in all competitions and have failed to score in these losses.

Athletic Bilbao have won just one of their last six away games in La Liga, failing to score in three.

The visitors have the best defensive record in La Liga this season, conceding 26 goals.

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Txuri-Urdin have won just two of their last 12 games in all competitions and have failed to score in five games in that period. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last seven home meetings against Bilbao, recording five wins and will look to build on that record.

Igor Zubeldia has not recovered in time for the derby while Orri Oskarsson and Arsen Zakharyan remain sidelined due to injuries. Sheraldo Becker was also absent from training and faces a late fitness test alongside Álvaro Odriozola.

Zuri-Gorriak have seen a drop in form and have failed to score in five of their last eight games in all competitions. They have won just one of their last nine away games in all competitions.

Ernesto Valverde will be without the services of Oihan Sancet, who was absent against Manchester United and is unlikely to be risked here. Óscar De Marcos is also expected to be rested here.

Both teams have seen a drop in form and will likely settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

