Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Spanish football is set to witness yet another edition of the Basque derby this weekend as Real Sociedad take on Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Athletic Bilbao are in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have been not been at their best this season. Los Leones were held to a 1-1 draw by Espanyol in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this year. La Real eased past Celta Vigo this week and will want a similar result this weekend.

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won 15 matches apiece out of a total of 40 games played between the two teams.

The previous game between the two sides took place in April and ended in a 1-1 word. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: W-D-W-D-W

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: D-W-W-D-L

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Real Sociedad have a depleted squad

Real Sociedad

Carlos Fernandez, Nacho Monreal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Diego Rico, and Jon Guridi are injured and will be unable to play a part in this game. Ander Barrenetxea is also yet to hit full fitness and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Carlos Fernandez, Nacho Monreal, Diego Rico, Jon Guridi

Doubtful: Ander Barrenetxea

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao need to win this game

Athletic Bilbao

Peru Nolaskoain and Yuri Berchiche are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Dani Vivian and Asier Villalibre are carrying knocks at the moment and are also unavailable for selection.

Injured: Peru Nolaskoain, Yuri Berchiche, Dani Vivian, Asier Villalibre, Oier Zarraga

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mat Ryan; Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Joseba Zaldua; Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, David Silva; Portu, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alexander Isak

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Lekue; Unai Vencedor, Dani Garcia, Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer; Raul Garcia, Inaki Williams

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Real Sociedad have done brilliantly to overcome their adversities this season and will be intent on a top-four finish in La Liga. The likes of Mikel Oyarzabal and Alexander Isak can be lethal on the day and will want to make their mark in the Basque derby.

Athletic Bilbao have steadily improved over the past month and have relied heavily on Iker Muniain for their attacking play. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and will likely share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-2 Athletic Bilbao

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi