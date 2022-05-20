×
Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips - 22nd May 2022

Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid played out a draw in the reverse.
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Modified May 20, 2022 09:51 AM IST
Preview

Dethroned Spanish champions Atletico Madrid will see out a disappointing campaign on Sunday with a clash against Real Sociedad at the San Mames on Sunday.

Los Rojiblancos conceded their La Liga crown to city rivals Real Madrid in limp fashion, having struggled to put up a sustained title assault.

Diego Simeone's charges are 17 points behind the champions, and following their last draw, will hope to end their campaign on a high.

Sociedad are no pushovers, though, famously ending their Copa Del Rey pursuit in the Round of 16 in January with a 2-0 victory at home.

La Real will now look to secure back-to-back wins over the capital side for the first time in over 16 years.

With a place in the UEFA Europa League group stages secured, a victory would also see the Basque Country outfit finish with three points more than they did in their last campaign.

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • Atletico have won 19 of their last 37 clashes with Sociedad, losing 13.
  • La Real have failed to win their last four league games against Rojiblancos.
  • Atletico were beaten 2-0 on their last visit to San Mames in January in the Copa Del Rey.
  • The two teams played out a 2-2 draw in October last year, Sociedad have a chance to go both league meetings with Atletico unbeaten for the first time since the 2019-20 season.
  • The Basque outfit could also register their first back-to-back wins over Atletico in all competitions since October 2004 (also 4).
  • Sociedad could win three league games in a row for a second time this season - also three between August and Spetember 2021.
  • Atletico haven't won two away league games in a row without conceding since June 2020.

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Both teams are looking to end their seasons on a high and have plenty of quality in their ranks.

Sociedad are generally strong at home, and Atletico have got a taste of that once already this season.

However, given it's the final day, with nothing much at stake for either team, this could end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-1 Atletico Madrid.

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw.

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5.

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes.

