Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips - 22nd May 2022

Dethroned Spanish champions Atletico Madrid will see out a disappointing campaign on Sunday with a clash against Real Sociedad at the San Mames on Sunday.

Los Rojiblancos conceded their La Liga crown to city rivals Real Madrid in limp fashion, having struggled to put up a sustained title assault.

Diego Simeone's charges are 17 points behind the champions, and following their last draw, will hope to end their campaign on a high.

Sociedad are no pushovers, though, famously ending their Copa Del Rey pursuit in the Round of 16 in January with a 2-0 victory at home.

La Real will now look to secure back-to-back wins over the capital side for the first time in over 16 years.

With a place in the UEFA Europa League group stages secured, a victory would also see the Basque Country outfit finish with three points more than they did in their last campaign.

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico have won 19 of their last 37 clashes with Sociedad, losing 13.

La Real have failed to win their last four league games against Rojiblancos.

Atletico were beaten 2-0 on their last visit to San Mames in January in the Copa Del Rey.

The two teams played out a 2-2 draw in October last year, Sociedad have a chance to go both league meetings with Atletico unbeaten for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

The Basque outfit could also register their first back-to-back wins over Atletico in all competitions since October 2004 (also 4).

Sociedad could win three league games in a row for a second time this season - also three between August and Spetember 2021.

Atletico haven't won two away league games in a row without conceding since June 2020.

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Both teams are looking to end their seasons on a high and have plenty of quality in their ranks.

Sociedad are generally strong at home, and Atletico have got a taste of that once already this season.

However, given it's the final day, with nothing much at stake for either team, this could end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-1 Atletico Madrid.

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw.

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5.

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes.

Edited by Bhargav