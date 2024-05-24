Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | La Liga 2023-24

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Real Sociedad take on Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side at the Estadio de Anoeta on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Real Sociedad are currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best over the past year. The home side eased past Real Betis by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive over the past year. Los Colchoneros slumped to a shock 4-1 defeat at the hands of Osasuna in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Real Sociedad and have won 22 out of the last 42 matches played between the two teams. Real Sociedad have managed 13 victories against Atletico Madrid and will look to cut the deficit in this fixture.

Real Sociedad form guide: W-W-L-W-L

Atletico Madrid form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Real Sociedad

Aihen Munoz and Igor Zubeldia are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Martin Zubimendi has also suffered from a knock and will not be available for selection.

Injured: Aihen Munoz, Igor Zubeldia, Martin Zubimendi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid

Gabriel Paulista picked up a booking last week and is suspended for this clash. Nahuel Molina, Marcos Paulo, and Vitolo are injured at the moment and are sidelined for this clash.

Injured: Nahuel Molina, Marcos Paulo, Vitolo, Pablo Barrios

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Gabriel Paulista

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-5-1): Remiro; Traore, Elustondo, Pacheco, Tierney; Merino, Turrientes, Mendez; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (5-3-2): Oblak; Llorente, Witsel, Gimenez, Hermoso, Lino; De Paul, Koke, Saul; Correa, Griezmann

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have a good squad at their disposal and will be hurting from their poor performance against Osasuna. Antoine Griezmann has been brilliant for his side this season and will look to add to his goal tally in this clash.

Real Sociedad can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove going into this game. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-3 Atletico Madrid