Real Sociedad vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Sociedad host Barcelona on Sunday as Ronald Koeman's men look to close the gap on Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Barcelona are currently second in the league, only four points off the top of the table.

Ronald Koeman's men have been in excellent form since the turn of the year, and are unbeaten in the league in 2021.

The Blaugrana are also on a seven-game unbeaten streak across all competitions and Koeman will hope that his side's form continues on Sunday.

Real Sociedad are currently locked in a battle for Europa League qualification with Real Betis. Both sides are on the same points, but Sociedad have a game in hand over Betis.

Imano Alguacil's side have been faltering of late, having won only two of their last five games across all competitions.

Barcelona need all three points from this game in order to have any chance of winning the La Liga title this season.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Barcelona have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides. The Blaugrana are unbeaten in their last five league meetings against Sociedad, having won four of them.

Ronald Koeman's men have already beaten Imanol Alguacil's side twice this season.

Barcelona came away as 2-1 winners in the reverse fixture, while also beating Sociedad on penalties to knock them out of the Super Cup.

Real Sociedad Form Guide: W-D-D-W-L

Barcelona Form Guide: W-W-W-D-W

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Team News

Nacho Monreal will be a huge miss for Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad

Sociedad will be without Nacho Monreal and Jon Guridi for the game on Sunday, after the pair were ruled out due to injuries.

Aritz Elustondo and Joseba Zaldua are still unavailable for selection as they recover from injuries they picked up in February.

Injured: Nacho Monreal, Jon Guridi, Aritz Elustondo, Joseba Zaldua

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona

Ronald Koeman will have no new injury worries going into Sunday's game.

Ansu Fati, Gerard Pique, Philippe Coutinho and Sergi Roberto will not be available for selection due to injuries.

Advertisement

Injured: Ansu Fati, Gerard Pique, Phillipe Coutinho, Sergi Roberto

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Igor Zubeldia, Andoni Gorosabel; Mikel Merino, Ander Guevara, David Silva; Mikel Oyarzabal, Cristian Portu, Alexander Isak

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet, Oscar Mingueza, Sergino Dest; Frenkie De Jong, Sergio Busquets, Pedri; Antoine Griezmann; Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have been in incredible form of late, which would suggest that Ronald Koeman's side should have enough quality to come away with the win.

We predict Barcelona will beat Real Sociedad without too much trouble.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-3 Barcelona