Real Sociedad vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | Spanish Super Cup 2020-21

Real Sociedad and Barcelona will face off on Wednesday in the semifinal of the 37th edition of the Spanish Super Cup.

Real Sociedad will be looking to exact revenge for last month's league defeat at the Camp Nou as they take on Barcelona at the Nuevo Arcangel on Wednesday. After getting off to an impressive start to the season, Real Sociedad have been in dismal form of late and have lost three of their last five matches and have won just once.

In fact, they have a singular win from their last twelve matches in all competitions and that form will definitely worry manager Imanol Alguacil. Their latest outing ended in disappointment as they fell 3-2 to Sevilla away from home.

Real Sociedad's unfortunate turn of form has now seen them fall eight points behind Atletico Madrid on the La Liga table despite having played four games more than the Rojiblancos.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are starting to look increasingly assured with every passing game and they registered a comfortable 4-0 victory against Granada thanks to braces from Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

Lionel Messi has finally hit his stride this season and with him taking the reins in attack, Barcelona look like a formidable unit once again. They are now unbeaten in their last eight games and have won six of those. What's even more impressive is that four of those wins have come on the road.

Barcelona look set to give a stuttering Real Sociedad a whole lot to deal with on Wednesday. The winners of the match will take on either Real Madrid or Athletic Club in the final on Sunday.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad and Barcelona have locked horns a total of 41 times till date. Barcelona have dominated the fixture, winning 28 times. Real Sociedad have tasted victory on seven occasions and six games have ended in a draw.

The last time these two sides met was in December last month and Barcelona won 2-1 at the Camp Nou.

Real Sociedad form guide: L-L-W-D-L

Barcelona form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Team News

Real Sociedad

Nacho Monreal is back in full training for Real Sociedad and is likely to start at left-back. However, David Silva and Aritz Elustondo are major doubts for this one through injuries. Illaramendi could make his first start after returning from an injury and Willian Jose is expected to be fit and available after suffering a knock.

Injuries: David Silva and Aritz Elustundo

Doubtful: Willian Jose

Suspensions: None

Barcelona

Barcelona have announced their squad for the trip to Real Sociedad. Philippe Coutinho, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto and Ansu Fati continue to be unavailable through injuries. Koeman is not expected to make many changes to the team that saw off Granada with ease as he would want his team to build on the momentum.

Injuries: Philippe Coutinho, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto and Ansu Fati

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Predicted Lineups

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro, Andoni Gorosabel, Igor Zubeldia, Modibo Sagnan, Aihen Munoz, Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Ander Barrenetxea, Portu, Aleksander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Oscar Mingueza, Samuel Umtiti, Sergino Dest; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have kicked into gear after a difficult start. At the same time, the opposite has happened with Real Sociedad as they have capitulated over the past month or so. They will be desperate to get back to winning ways but it will be difficult to do that against this Barcelona side that's being led from the front by Lionel Messi.

We expect Barcelona to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-3 Barcelona