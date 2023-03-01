Real Sociedad vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3, 2023 

Real Sociedad host Cadiz at the Reale Arena on Friday (March 3) in La Liga.

The hosts have had mixed results in the league recently, falling behind in the title race. Sociedad lost 1-0 to struggling Valencia in their last game, falling behind in the first half to an Igor Zubeldia own goal and failing to find their way back into the game. Sociedad have picked up 43 points from 23 games this season and are third in the league table.

Cadiz, meanwhile, have had their struggles this season but have begun picking up points in recent weeks to avoid an impending relegation scrap.

They beat Rayo Vallecano 1-0 last time out. Sergi Guardiola scored a second-half winner, his second goal in as many games for El Submarino Amarillo.

Real Sociedad vs Cadiz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 11 meetings between Sociedad and Cadiz, who trail 8-0.

Sociedad have won their last seven games in the fixture.

Cadiz are without a clean sheet in their last nine games in the fixture since 2005.

Only five of Sociedad's 13 league wins this season have come at home.

Seven of Cadiz's ten league defeats this season have come away from home.

El Submarino Amarillo have scored 18 goals in La Liga this season. Only Elche (17) and Real Valladolid (16) have scored fewer.

La Real have the joint-third-best defensive record in the top flight this season, conceding onyl 23 times.

Real Sociedad vs Cadiz Prediction

Sociedad are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last six games across competitions. They have, however, lost just one of their last six home games.

Cadiz, meanwhile, have alternated wins and losses in their last six league games. They have, however, lost their last three away outings and could lose this one.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-0 Cadiz

Real Sociedad vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sociedad

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last eight games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last five matchups.)

