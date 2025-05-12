Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th May 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Celta Vigo lock horns with an impressive Real Sociedad side in an important encounter at the Estadio de Anoeta on Tuesday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo Preview

Celta Vigo are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Galician outfit slumped to a damaging 4-3 defeat at the hands of Barcelona last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best over the past year. La Real suffered a 4-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have a good recent record against Celta Vigo and have won 19 out of the last 49 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's 13 victories.

After a run of five defeats in 10 matches in La Liga, Real Sociedad have lost only one of their last nine such games in the competition.

Celta Vigo are winless in their last four matches away from home against Real Sociedad in La Liga and have played out draws in their last two such games.

Celta Vigo won the reverse fixture by a 2-0 margin last year and could complete a La Liga double over Real Sociedad for only the fourth time in their history.

Celta Vigo are winless in their last seven away games in La Liga.

Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Real Sociedad have failed to meet expectations so far this season and will need to work hard to salvage the remainder of their campaign. La Real have an excellent squad at their disposal and have a point to prove going into this game.

Celta Vigo have punched above their weight this season and will look to pull off another upset on Tuesday. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-1 Celta Vigo

Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

