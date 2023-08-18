Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th August 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Celta Vigo lock horns with an impressive Real Sociedad side in an important clash at the Reale Arena on Saturday.

Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo Preview

Celta Vigo are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have not made a positive start to their league campaign. The Galician outfit slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Osasuna last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have also made an uninspiring start to their La Liga season. La Real were held to a 1-1 draw by Girona in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have a good recent record against Celta Vigo and have won 17 out of the last 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's 12 victories.

Real Sociedad are unbeaten in their last six matches against Celta Vigo in La Liga - their longest unbeaten streak against the Galician side in the competition since 2015.

Celta Vigo have kept only one clean sheet in their last 15 games away from home against Real Sociedad in La Liga and last achieved the feat in a 1-0 victory in 2020.

Celta Vigo have found the back of the net in eight of their last 11 away games against Basque teams in La Liga but have lost each of their last four such matches in the competition.

Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Real Sociedad have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on securing another top-four finish this season. Takefusa Kubo scored his first goal of the season last week and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Celta Vigo can pack a punch on their day but have largely failed to justify their potential over the past year. Real Sociedad are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 3-1 Celta Vigo

Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Takefusa Kubo to score - Yes