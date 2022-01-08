Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Real Sociedad are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Celta Vigo on Saturday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Celta Vigo are in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have shown improvement in recent weeks. The Galicians crashed out of the Copa del Rey this week and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have experienced a slump over the past month. The Basque giants were held to a 1-1 draw by Deportivo Alaves in their previous league game and will look to bounce back this weekend.

Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad have a good record against Celta Vigo and have won 15 out of 42 matches played between the two teams. Celta Vigo have managed 12 victories against Real Sociedad and can trouble their opponents on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Real Sociedad. Celta Vigo were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: D-L-L-L-L

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: W-W-D-L-W

Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo Team News

Real Sociedad have a depleted squad

Real Sociedad

Carlos Fernandez and Nacho Monreal are yet to recover from their injuries and will not feature in this game. Mikel Oyarzabal served his suspension last week and is available for selection.

Injured: Carlos Fernandez, Ander Barrenetxea, Nacho Monreal

Doubtful: Andoni Gorosabel, Julen Lobete

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo have a point to prove

Celta Vigo

Augusto Solari and Ruben Blanco are carrying knocks and might not feature in the squad. Nestor Araujo and Nolito have completed their recoveries and should be able to feature in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Augusto Solari, Ruben Blanco

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo Predicted XI

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Diego Rico, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Joseba Zaldua; Mikel Merino, Ander Guevara, David Silva; Mikel Oyarzabal, Adnan Januzaj, Alexander Isak

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Matias Dituro; Hugo Mallo, Nestor Araujo, Joseph Aidoo, Javi Galan; Renato Tapia; Brais Mendez, Denis Suarez, Franco Cervi; Iago Aspas, Santi Mina

Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Real Sociedad have suffered a disconcerting slump in recent weeks and have managed only two points from their last six league games. The Basque side has impressive players in their ranks and will need to work hard to move towards a top-four finish.

Celta Vigo have improved in La Liga in recent weeks and will want to put their Copa del Rey disappointment behind them. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-2 Celta Vigo

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi