Real Sociedad vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd January 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Deportivo Alaves take on an impressive Real Sociedad outfit in an important clash at the Estadio Anoeta on Tuesday.

Real Sociedad vs Deportivo Alaves Preview

Deportivo Alaves are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their so far this season. The away side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. La Real were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Cadiz in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Real Sociedad vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have a slight edge over Deportivo Alaves and have won 14 out of the last 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Deportivo Alaves' 13 victories.

Real Sociedad are unbeaten in their last four matches against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in three of these matches.

Real Sociedad have won each of their last three matches at home against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga without conceding a single goal and could equal a record in this regard this week.

Real Sociedad are unbeaten in their last 12 matches at home against teams from the Basque country in La Liga.

Real Sociedad have won their first game of the calendar year on only two of the last eight occasions in La Liga, while Deportivo Alaves have won only one of their last seven such games.

Real Sociedad vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Real Sociedad have been in excellent form this season but face stiff competition in their bid to finish in the top four. The likes of Mikel Oyarzabal and Mikel Merino have stepped up to the plate this season and will need to be at their best this week.

Deportivo Alaves can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record at the Anoeta Stadium. Real Sociedad are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-0 Deportivo Alaves

Real Sociedad vs Deportivo Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Mikel Oyarzabal to score - Yes