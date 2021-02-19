Real Sociedad vs Deportivo Alaves prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Sociedad will continue their push for a Champions League finish this season when they host Alaves at the Anoeta Stadium on Sunday for a clash in La Liga.

Fifth in the standings with 38 points from 23 games, La Real are unbeaten in the last four games, even winning the last two.

However, their bubble burst after their 4-0 hammering at the hands of Manchester United in the mid-week Europa League clash.

Imanol Alguacil's side were outclassed by the Premier League giants in the first-leg of their round-of-32 clash.

Ahead of their trip to Old Trafford on Thursday, the Basque Country outfit will look to find some repreive against a struggling Alaves side.

El Glorioso are in 16th position and just a point above the drop zone. They have won only five games all season, which is the lowest after only three sides in the division.

Aberlardo took over from Pablo Machin after his sacking last month. He has seen just one win from five games in charge and faces the difficult task of preventing Alaves from going down.

Real Sociedad vs Deportivo Alaves Head-To-Head

In 31 games, you'd be surprised to know that Alaves have a better record against Sociedad with 13 wins. However, La Real aren't too far behind with 11 wins of their own.

When the sides met earlier this season in Alava, they played out a goalless stalemate.

Real Sociedad Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-L

Deportivo Alaves Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-L

Real Sociedad vs Deportivo Alaves Team News

Real Socieded

There are no fresh injury concerns for the hosts, who will only be missing Luca Sangalli, who's been out with a knee problem since June last year.

David Silva, Artiz Elustondo, and Mikel Merino are all one booking away from a ban.

Injured: Luca Sangalli

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Deportivo Alaves

Rodrigo Ely is a long-term absentee after ruptuing his ligament in December, which essentially ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Ximo Navarro must proceed with caution as he's one booking away from a suspension.

Injured: Rodrigo Ely

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Real Sociedad vs Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI

Real Sociedad (4-3-3): Miguel Angel Moya; Joseba Zaldua, Igor Zubeldia, Robin Le Normand, Nacho Monreal; David Silva, Asier Illarramendi, Mikel Merino; Adnan Januzaj, Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal.

Deportivo Alaves (4-4-2): Fernando Pacheco; Martin Aguirregabiria, Alberto Rodriguez, Florian Lejeune, Ruben Duarte; Edgar Mendez, Rodrigo Battaglia, Tomas Pina, Inigo Cordoba; Joselu, Lucas Perez.

Real Sociedad vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Alaves desperately need points to avoid a relegation scramble but do not have the firepower to rattle Sociedad.

The home side have been sound defensively and also boast a fearsome attacking frontline led by the in-form Oyarzabal.

We expect Real Sociedad to triumph in this match.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 3-1 Alaves