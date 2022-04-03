Real Sociedad vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips - 4th April 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Espanyol lock horns with an impressive Real Sociedad outfit in an important clash at the Reale Arena on Monday.

Real Sociedad vs Espanyol Preview

Espanyol are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Catalan outfit edged Mallorca to a crucial 1-0 victory last month and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have slumped after a strong start to their campaign. La Real held Sevilla to a 0-0 stalemate in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Real Sociedad vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Real Sociedad have a good record against Espanyol and have won 17 out of 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Espanyol's 10 victories.

Real Sociedad are unbeaten in their last four La Liga matches at home at Espanyol and will look to extend their streak this weekend.

Espanyol won the reverse fixture by a 1-0 margin and could complete a league double over Real Sociedad for the first time in 16 years.

Real Sociedad have an exceptional record on Monday nights and have lost only one of their last 15 such home games in La Liga.

Real Sociedad have won their last three La Liga matches at Reale Arena and have kept clean sheets in all these matches.

Espanyol are unbeaten in their last three matches in La Liga and could match their best unbeaten run in this particular league campaign.

Real Sociedad vs Espanyol Prediction

Real Sociedad have excellent players in their ranks but have been plagued by inconsistency this season. The likes of Mikel Oyarzabal and Alexander Isak can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Espanyol have blown hot and cold so far this season and will need to make amends to move into the top half of the table. Real Sociedad are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 3-1 Espanyol

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mikel Oyarzabal to score - Yes

