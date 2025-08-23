Real Sociedad vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2025

Real Sociedad will invite Espanyol to Anoeta Stadium in La Liga on Sunday. Both teams were unbeaten in their campaign openers and will look to continue that run here.

Sociedad got their campaign underway with a 1-1 away draw against Valencia last week. After a goalless first half, Diego López gave Valencia the lead in the 57th minute, and Takefusa Kubo pulled Sociedad level three minutes later.

The visitors pulled off an upset last week as they registered a 2-1 home triumph over Atletico Madrid in their campaign opener. They conceded in the first half, while late goals from Miguel Rubio and Pere Milla helped them record a comeback win.

Real Sociedad vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 158 times in all competitions. Sociedad have the lead in the head-to-head record, recording 66 wins. The visitors have 52 wins, and 40 games have ended in draws.

The hosts secured a league double last season, extending their winning streak in this fixture to five games.

Sociedad have failed to score in three of their last four home games in La Liga.

The visitors are winless in their last four La Liga away games, suffering three defeats. They have failed to score in two games in that period.

Txuri-Urdin are unbeaten in their last eight home meetings against the visitors, recording six consecutive wins.

The visitors have conceded at least two goals in three of their last four meetings against Sociedad.

Periquitos have seen conclusive results in their last seven league games, suffering five losses.

Real Sociedad vs Espanyol Prediction

Txuri-Urdin have won just one of their last nine league games, suffering five losses. Notably, they have won their previous five meetings against the visitors, scoring nine goals, and will look to continue that form.

Jon Gorrotxategi resumed training earlier this week and faces a late fitness test. There are no other reported absentees, so a strong lineup headlined by Brais Méndez and Mikel Oyarzabal is expected to be fielded here.

Periquitos recorded a memorable comeback win against Atletico Madrid last week and will look to build on that form. They have lost their last six away games in this fixture, conceding at least two goals in five games in that period.

Javi Hernández is the only confirmed absentee for the visitors. Substitutes Miguel Rubio and Pere Milla scored last week and might get the nod to start.

Sociedad have an impressive record in this fixture, and considering their home advantage, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-1 Espanyol

Real Sociedad vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

