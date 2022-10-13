Real Sociedad vs FC Sheriff Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th October 2022

The UEFA Europa League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as FC Sheriff lock horns with an impressive Real Sociedad outfit at the Estadio Anoeta on Thursday.

Real Sociedad vs FC Sheriff Preview

FC Sheriff are currently at the top of the Moldovan National Division and have been impressive on the domestic front this season. The away side edged Dinamo-Auto to a 1-0 victory over the weekend and will need to work hard to win this fixture.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the La Liga table at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent this season. La Real defeated Villarreal by a 1-0 scoreline in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Real Sociedad vs FC Sheriff Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have a good record against FC Sheriff on the European stage and have won the only match that has been played between the two teams by a comfortable 2-0 margin.

Real Sociedad are one of only five teams with a perfect record in the UEFA Europa League this season and have conceded only one goal in their three games in the competition.

FC Sheriff's only away game against a Spanish opponent in an official European fixture saw they secure a stunning victory against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League in 2021.

After a run of only one victory from their eight home games in the UEFA Europa League, Real Sociedad have managed to win two of their last three such games in the competition.

FC Sheriff won their previous away game in the UEFA Europa League and could achieve consecutive away victories for the first time in the competition.

Real Sociedad allow their opponents only 7.1 passes per defensive intervention in the UEFA Europa League this season - the lowest in the competition so far.

Real Sociedad vs FC Sheriff Prediction

Real Sociedad have an impressive squad at their disposal and can trouble any team on their day. Alexander Sorloth has stepped up for the team this season and will look to make his mark this week.

FC Sheriff can pack a punch on their day and have pulled off their fair share of upsets in the past. Real Sociedad are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-1 FC Sheriff

Real Sociedad vs FC Sheriff Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Sorloth to score - Yes

