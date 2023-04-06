Real Sociedad vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th April 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Getafe lock horns with an impressive Real Sociedad outfit in an important clash at the Reale Arena on Saturday.

Real Sociedad vs Getafe Preview

Getafe are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side played out a 0-0 draw against Athletic Bilbao last week and will look to take it up a notch in this match.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. La Real slumped to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of Villarreal in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Real Sociedad vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Getafe have a surprisingly impressive recent record against Real Sociedad and have won 13 of the last 29 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's seven victories.

Real Sociedad have lost only one of their last five matches against Getafe in La Liga, with their previous defeat against the Madrid-based side coming by a 2-1 margin in September last year.

After failing to register a victory in their first seven away games against Real Sociedad in La Liga, Getafe have won four of their last such matches at the Reale Arena.

Getafe have won 13 matches against Real Sociedad in La Liga - their joint-best record against a single opponent in the competition.

After a run of six victories in eight games in La Liga, Real Sociedad have managed to win only one of their last six games in the competition - a 2-0 victory at home against Elche.

Real Sociedad vs Getafe Prediction

Real Sociedad have been impressive this season and have a formidable squad at their disposal. La Real are battling against the likes of Real Betis and Villarreal in the league table and will need to work hard to cement their place in the top four.

Getafe have shown flashes of promise this season and have a surprisingly good record at the Reale Arena. Real Sociedad are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-1 Getafe

Real Sociedad vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Getafe to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Sorloth to score - Yes

