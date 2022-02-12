Real Sociedad vs Granada Prediction and Betting Tips - 13th February 2022

Real Sociedad are back in action with another La Liga fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Robert Moreno's Granada side in an important encounter at the Reale Arena on Sunday.

Real Sociedad vs Granada Preview

Granada are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and will need to work hard to avoid the relegation zone this season. The away side gave Real Madrid a run for their money last weekend and will need a similar performance to achieve a positive result in this fixture.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have slumped after an impressive start to their La Liga campaign. La Real were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Valencia in their previous game and will need to finish their chances this weekend.

Real Sociedad vs Granada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have an impressive record against Granada and have won 10 out of 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Granada's five victories.

Real Sociedad have won seven of their last nine matches against Granada in La Liga and have scored two goals or more in eight of these games.

Real Sociedad have a surprisingly poor record against Granada at home and have lost two of their last league five matches against the away side.

Granada are winless in their last five matches in the Basque country and will have an opportunity to make amends this weekend.

Real Sociedad are on a four-match unbeaten streak in La Liga but have managed to pick up only six points during this run.

After a seven-match unbeaten streak, Granada have suffered three defeats on the trot in La Liga and will need to step up in this fixture.

Real Sociedad vs Granada Prediction

Real Sociedad have an excellent squad at their disposal and will need to make the most of the talent in their ranks this season. The likes of Mikel Oyarzabal and Alexander Isak can be lethal on their day and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Granada have not been at their best this month and cannot afford another string of poor results. Real Sociedad are the better team, however, and hold the upper hand in this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 3-1 Getafe

Real Sociedad vs Granada Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Sociedad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Mikel Oyarzabal to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Real Sociedad to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi