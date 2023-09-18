Real Sociedad vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20, 2023 

Inter Milan face Real Sociedad at the Anoeta Stadium on Wednesday (September 20) in their opening game of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League.

Runners-up last campaign, Inter reached their first final in the competition since 2010 but were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City. Now in the new term, the Nerazzurri are keen to launch a fresh bid, coming off four straight wins in Serie A.

Simone Inzaghi's side overcame city rivals AC Milan 5-1 in the Derby della Madonnina on Saturday in the league to prepare for their European game in the best possible way.

With 12 points, Inter are atop the league standings, and the only side with a 100% win record in the division .

Sociedad, meanwhile, are making their first appearance in the Champions League since the 2013-14 season after coming fourth in La Liga last season.

La Real can expect a baptism of fire against Inter on their return, having started off their campaign on a poor note. The Basque Country outfit have won just one of their opening four games in the top flight and are coming off a 2-1 loss at Real Madrid at the weekend.

Real Sociedad vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the third European meeting between the two teams, with each side winning once.

In the 1979-80 season, Inter beat Sociedad 3-0 in their first meeting before Sociedad extracted revenge with a 2-0 win in the next clash.

Sociedad are winless in three European games, losing twice and drawing once - 1-0 loss vs Manchester United, and a 2-0 loss and 0-0 draw with AS Roma

Real Sociedad vs Inter Milan Prediction

Anoeta isn't the easiest of stadiums to play in, but Inter have beaten some big sides recently and can consider themselves a European giant once again. The Nerazzurri are on fire right now and should come away with a narrow win.

Prediction: Sociedad 1-2 Inter

Real Sociedad vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Inter

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes