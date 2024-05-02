Real Sociedad vs Las Palmas Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th May 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Las Palmas take on an impressive Real Sociedad side in an important encounter at the Estadio de Anoeta on Saturday.

Real Sociedad vs Las Palmas Preview

Las Palmas are in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Girona last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table and have been fairly impressive over the past year. La Real suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Real Madrid in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Real Sociedad vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have a good recent record against Las Palmas and have won seven out of the last 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Las Palmas' five victories.

After a winless run of six matches on the trot against Las Palmas in La Liga, Real Sociedad have won three of their last five such games in the competition.

After a run of 11 victories in 12 matches at home against Las Palmas in La Liga, Real Sociedad have won only one of their last five such games in the competition.

After an unbeaten run of four matches away from home against Basque teams in La Liga, Las Palmas have lost seven of their last 10 such games in the competition.

Real Sociedad have lost three of their last five home games in La Liga.

Real Sociedad vs Las Palmas Prediction

Real Sociedad have a good squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive over the past year. Mikel Oyarzabal and Takefusa Kubo can be effective on their day and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

Las Palmas have punched above their weight over the past year but have seen their fortunes dip in recent weeks. Real Sociedad are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-1 Las Palmas

Real Sociedad vs Las Palmas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Takefusa Kubo to score - Yes