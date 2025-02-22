Real Sociedad vs Leganes Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2025

Real Sociedad will welcome Leganes to Anoeta Stadium in La Liga on Sunday. Sociedad have dropped to 11th place in the league table and have a seven-point lead over the 16th-placed visitors.

The hosts have lost four of their last five league games and suffered a 3-0 away defeat to Real Betis last week. Igor Zubeldia and Sheraldo Becker were sent off in the first and second halves respectively. They bounced back with a 5-2 home triumph over Midtjylland in the UEFA Europa League knockout phase playoffs on Thursday.

Brais Méndez broke the deadlock in the fifth minute and Luka Sučić bagged a first-half brace. Mikel Oyarzabal and Orri Óskarsson added goals in the second half.

Los Pepineros arrested their losing streak after three games last week and played out a 3-3 home draw against Deportivo Alaves. Dani Raba scored twice from the penalty spot in the first half and Munir El Haddadi bagged an 88th-minute equalizer. Munir was sent off in stoppage time.

Real Sociedad vs Leganes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams and they have met 10 times across all competitions. Sociedad have been the better side in these meetings with five wins. The visitors have two wins and three games have ended in draws.

They last met in the reverse fixture in December and Sociedad recorded a 3-0 away win.

Leganes have a good recent record in their travels and have suffered just one loss in their last eight away games.

Real Sociedad have won their last four home games across all competitions, scoring 11 goals while keeping two clean sheets.

Five of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Only last-placed Real Valladolid have scored fewer goals (15) than the hosts (20) in La Liga this season.

Real Sociedad vs Leganes Prediction

Txuri-Urdin have been in good touch recently, winning four of their last five games. They have lost just one of their last 12 home games while recording 10 wins and will look to build on that form.

Luka Sucic suffered a knee injury against Midtjylland on Thursday and won't play again this month. Igor Zubeldia and Sheraldo Becker will serve suspensions here while Hamari Traoré and Jon Pacheco are ruled out with injuries.

Los Pepineros returned to goalscoring ways after three league games in their 3-3 draw last week and will look to continue that form here. They have registered just one win in their 12 La Liga away games this season, with seven ending in draws. They are winless in away meetings against Sociedad.

Yvan Neyou is back after serving a suspension though Munir El Haddadi will serve the first of his three-match ban here. Borna Barisic and Enric Franquesa are long-term absentees.

Sociedad have a good recent home record and, considering their dominance in this fixture, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-1 Leganes

Real Sociedad vs Leganes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

