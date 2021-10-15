Real Sociedad vs Mallorca prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Real Sociedad take on Mallorca on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Mallorca are in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have given a fair account of themselves this season. The away side edged Levante to a 1-0 victory earlier this month and will want a similar result from this match.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, have been in impressive form this season and have a point to prove in this match. La Real were held to a 1-1 draw by Getafe in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Real Sociedad vs Mallorca Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad have a slight edge over Mallorca and have won 13 out of 26 games played between the two teams. Mallorca have managed 10 victories against Real Sociedad and will want to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Real Sociedad. Mallorca struggled on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: D-W-W-D-W

Mallorca form guide in La Liga: W-L-L-D-L

Real Sociedad vs Mallorca Team News

Real Sociedad have a depleted squad

Real Sociedad

Carlos Fernandez, Nacho Monreal, Diego Rico, and Jon Guridi are injured and will be unable to play a part in this game. Asier Illarramendi, David Silva and Alexander Sorloth are also yet to hit full fitness and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Carlos Fernandez, Nacho Monreal, Diego Rico, Jon Guridi

Doubtful: Asier Illarramendi, David Silva, Jon Pacheco, Alexander Sorloth

Suspended: None

Mallorca need to win this game

Mallorca

Antonio Sanchez has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection. Antonio Raillo, Takefusa Kubo, and Aleksander Sedlar are also struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Antonio Sanchez

Doubtful: Aleksander Sedlar, Antonio Raillo, Takefusa Kubo

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad vs Mallorca Predicted XI

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Andoni Gorosabel; Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Robert Navarro; Mikel Oyarzabal, Portu, Alexander Isak

Mallorca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manolo Reina; Jaume Costa, Franco Russo, Martin Valjent, Pablo Maffeo; Iddrisu Baba, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta; Amath Ndiaye, Lee Kang-In, Dani Rodriguez; Fernando Nino

Real Sociedad vs Mallorca Prediction

Real Sociedad have excelled in the league this year and are perfectly capable of pulling off a positive result in this match. The Basque giants are on a nine-match unbeaten streak and have excellent players in their ranks.

Also Read

Mallorca have been impressive in La Liga so far but will need to work hard to remain in the Spanish top flight. Real Sociedad are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-1 Mallorca

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi