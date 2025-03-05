Real Sociedad vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th March 2025

The UEFA Europa League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Real Sociedad take on Ruben Amorim's Manchester United side in an important encounter at the Estadio de Anoeta on Thursday. Both teams have flattered to deceive this season and will want to win this game.

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester United are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to make their mark so far this season. The Red Devils crashed out of the FA Cup at the hands of Fulham in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the La Liga table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side slumped to a damaging 4-0 defeat against Barcelona over the weekend and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Real Sociedad and have won three out of the six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's paltry one victory.

Real Sociedad have won only one of their last six matches against Manchester United in major European competitions, with their only such victory coming in a group game away from home in September 2022.

Real Sociedad are winless in their four matches at home against opponents from England in major European competitions and have failed to find the back of the net in their last three such games.

Manchester United have lost only one of their last eight matches away from home against opponents from Spain in Europe, with their only such defeat during this period coming against Sevilla.

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have shown glimpses of improvement under Ruben Amorim but have largely failed to meet expectations this season. Bruno Fernandes has been fairly impressive for his side so far and will need to be at his best this week.

Real Sociedad have also been in poor form this year and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Both teams have issues to resolve at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-2 Manchester United

Real Sociedad vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

