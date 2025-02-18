Real Sociedad vs Midtjylland Prediction and Betting Tips | February 20th 2025

Real Sociedad will welcome Midtjylland to Anoeta Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League knockout phase playoffs on Thursday. The two teams met in the first leg last week in Denmark and Sociedad registered a 2-1 away win. All three goals were scored in the first half, with Brais Méndez and Takefusa Kubo scoring for Sociedad 20 minutes apart.

The hosts saw their winning streak across all competitions end after three games on Sunday as they fell to a 3-0 away loss to Real Betis in La Liga. Igor Zubeldia was sent off in the 20th minute and Sheraldo Becker was red-carded in the second half.

The visitors returned to winning ways after two games last week, with a 1-0 home triumph over Lyngby in the Danish Superliga. Adam Buksa scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute.

Real Sociedad vs Midtjylland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week. It was the first meeting against a Danish team for Sociedad and the first one against a Spanish team for the visitors.

The visitors have conceded two goals apiece in five of their last six games in the Europa League.

The hosts have seen conclusive results in their 12 games across all competitions in 2025, recording seven wins.

Real Sociedad have suffered one loss in their last 11 home games in all competitions while recording nine wins.

Midtjylland have won two of their last eight away games in all competitions and have failed to score in five games during that period.

The visitors have lost two of their last three away games in the Europa League. They have failed to score in these games as well.

Real Sociedad vs Midtjylland Prediction

Txuri-Urdin are on a three-game winning streak at home and will look to build on that form. They have kept four clean sheets in their last five home games in the Europa League.

Jon Aramburu and Martin Zubimendi were booked in the first leg and will serve suspensions here. Jon Pacheco suffered an injury last week and is out until at least early March.

The Wolves registered a narrow win in the Danish Superliga last week and will look to continue that form here. Two of their three wins in the league phase of the Europa League were registered in their travels. Nonetheless, they are winless in their last eight away games in European knockout ties, suffering six defeats.

Sociedad have an impressive home record this season and three of their four wins in the league phase of the competition were registered at home. With that in mind and considering the visitors' struggles in away games, Txuri-Urdin are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-0 Midtjylland

Real Sociedad vs Midtjylland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - No

