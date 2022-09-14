Real Sociedad vs Omonia Nicosia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2022–23

Real Sociedad will invite Omonia Nicosia to the Reale Arena in their upcoming UEFA Europa League fixture on Thursday.
The hosts got their campaign under way with a 1-0 away win at Manchester United last time around, thanks to Brais Méndez's second-half penalty. Mendez was on the scoresheet again in the club's La Liga game against Getafe, but that wasn't enough as they fell to a 2-1 loss.
Omonia Nicosia fell to a 3-0 defeat at home in their campaign opener against Sheriff. They were unable to return to winning ways in their Cypriot First Division game on Sunday, falling to a 2-1 loss against Apollon.
Real Sociedad vs Omonia Nicosia Head-to-Head
This will be the first meeting between the two teams across all competitions.
Real Sociedad form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-L
Omonia Nicosia form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-W
Real Sociedad vs Omonia Nicosia Team News
Real Sociedad
New signing Umar Sadiq suffered an ACL injury in the 2-1 loss to Getafe and left the field just 38 minutes after kickoff. Though the full extent of the injury is unknown, the season might very well be over for him. Mikel Oyarzabal is a long-term absentee with an ACL injury.
Robin Le Normand missed the game against Getafe with a knock and faces a late fitness test. Martín Merquelanz is also sidelined with a knee injury, while Carlos Fernández is also out with a thigh injury. Diego Rico has returned to training and might be on the bench here.
Injured: Mikel Oyarzabal, Carlos Fernandez, Martin Merquelanz, Umar Sadiq
Doubtful: Robin Le Normand, Diego Rico
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Omonia Nicosia
Ioannis Kousoulos was injured in the game against Apollon and is unlikely to travel to San Sebastián for the game. Andronikos Kakoullis has missed the last two games due to physical problems and faces a late fitness test.
Injured: Ioannis Kousoulos
Doubtful: Andronikos Kakoullis
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Real Sociedad vs Omonia Nicosia Predicted XIs
Real Sociedad (4-1-2-1-2): Alex Remiro; Alex Sola, Aritz Elustondo, Andoni Gorosabel, Aihen Munoz; Martin Zubimendi; Mikel Merino, Brais Mendez; David Silva; Takefusa Kubo, Mohamed Ali Cho
Omonia Nicosia (3-5-2): Fabiano; Adam Lang, Hector Yuste, Nemanja Miletic; Adam Matthews, Jan Lecjaks, Mix Diskerud, Fouad Bachirou, Charalambos Charalambous; Brandon Barker, Bruno
Real Sociedad vs Omonia Nicosia Prediction
Los Txuri-Urdin have a lengthy injury list to worry about at the moment, which might impact their performance here. Omonia might struggle in their away game as they have lost two games in a row.
Home advantage is expected to do the trick for Sociedad and they should be able to record a narrow win.
Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-1 Omonia Nicosia