Real Sociedad vs Omonia Nicosia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2022–23

Real Sociedad will invite Omonia Nicosia to the Reale Arena in their upcoming UEFA Europa League fixture on Thursday.

The hosts got their campaign under way with a 1-0 away win at Manchester United last time around, thanks to Brais Méndez's second-half penalty. Mendez was on the scoresheet again in the club's La Liga game against Getafe, but that wasn't enough as they fell to a 2-1 loss.

Omonia Nicosia fell to a 3-0 defeat at home in their campaign opener against Sheriff. They were unable to return to winning ways in their Cypriot First Division game on Sunday, falling to a 2-1 loss against Apollon.

Real Sociedad vs Omonia Nicosia Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two teams across all competitions.

Real Sociedad form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-L

Omonia Nicosia form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-W

Real Sociedad vs Omonia Nicosia Team News

Real Sociedad

New signing Umar Sadiq suffered an ACL injury in the 2-1 loss to Getafe and left the field just 38 minutes after kickoff. Though the full extent of the injury is unknown, the season might very well be over for him. Mikel Oyarzabal is a long-term absentee with an ACL injury.

#AurreraReala After suffering a rupture of his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, Sadiq Umar will undergo surgery on 15th September in Vitoria, with Dr Mikel Sánchez taking control of the procedure.

Robin Le Normand missed the game against Getafe with a knock and faces a late fitness test. Martín Merquelanz is also sidelined with a knee injury, while Carlos Fernández is also out with a thigh injury. Diego Rico has returned to training and might be on the bench here.

Injured: Mikel Oyarzabal, Carlos Fernandez, Martin Merquelanz, Umar Sadiq

Doubtful: Robin Le Normand, Diego Rico

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Omonia Nicosia

Ioannis Kousoulos was injured in the game against Apollon and is unlikely to travel to San Sebastián for the game. Andronikos Kakoullis has missed the last two games due to physical problems and faces a late fitness test.

Injured: Ioannis Kousoulos

Doubtful: Andronikos Kakoullis

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Real Sociedad vs Omonia Nicosia Predicted XIs

Real Sociedad (4-1-2-1-2): Alex Remiro; Alex Sola, Aritz Elustondo, Andoni Gorosabel, Aihen Munoz; Martin Zubimendi; Mikel Merino, Brais Mendez; David Silva; Takefusa Kubo, Mohamed Ali Cho

Omonia Nicosia (3-5-2): Fabiano; Adam Lang, Hector Yuste, Nemanja Miletic; Adam Matthews, Jan Lecjaks, Mix Diskerud, Fouad Bachirou, Charalambos Charalambous; Brandon Barker, Bruno

Real Sociedad vs Omonia Nicosia Prediction

Los Txuri-Urdin have a lengthy injury list to worry about at the moment, which might impact their performance here. Omonia might struggle in their away game as they have lost two games in a row.

Home advantage is expected to do the trick for Sociedad and they should be able to record a narrow win.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-1 Omonia Nicosia

