Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | December 31, 2022 

Real Sociedad will host Osasuna at the Reale Arena on Saturday (December 31) in La Liga.

The hosts have enjoyed a largely solid campaign and have returned to winning ways after hitting a rough patch before the 2022 FIFA World Cup international break. They beat nine-man Sevilla in their last league outing, via first-half goals from Alexander Sorloth and Brais Mendez and perhaps deserved to win by a larger margin. Sociedad are third in the league table with 26 points.

Osasuna, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season but remain on the hunt for European football with a third of the season gone. They lost to league leaders Barcelona in their last game, squandering a first-half lead despite holding a numerical advantage for over an hour.

The visitors have picked up 23 points from 14 games this season and sit seventh in the La Liga standings. They will now be targeting maximum points this weekend as they look to return to the European spots.

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 42 meetings between Sociedad and Osasuna. The hosts lead 21-10, while 11 games have been drawn.

The home team have won the last three games in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last ten games in the fixture.

Only three of Sociedad's eight league wins this season have come at home.

Osasuna have conceded 14 league goals this season. Only Real Betis (12) and league leaders Barcelona (5) have conceded fewer among teams in the top half of the standings.

La Real have scored 19 goals in La Liga this season, the fewest of all the teams in the UEFA Champions League spots.

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Prediction

Sociedad have won their last three competitive outings and are unbeaten in their last four. They are, however, winless in their last four home games and could struggle here.

Osasuna, meanwhile, are on a five-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last ten games across competitions. They have, however, won just one of their last four away games and might have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-1 Osasuna

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the last eight games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in six of the visitors' last seven matchups.)

