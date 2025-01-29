Real Sociedad vs PAOK Prediction and Betting Tips | January 30, 2025

By Joshua Ojele
Modified Jan 29, 2025 07:46 GMT
Real Sociedad v Rayo Vallecano - Spanish Copa del Rey - Source: Getty
Sociedad and PAOK square off in the Europa League on Thursday.

Real Sociedad and PAOK return to action in the UEFA Europa League when they square off at Reale Arena on Thursday. Razvan Lucescu’s visitors head into the midweek clash on a run of three consecutive victories in the competition.

The hosts failed to arrest their slump in form at the weekend, as they suffered a 3-0 home thrashing against Getafe in La Liga. Imanol Alguacil Barrenetxea’s side have lost three games on the spin across competitions, including a 3-1 defeat to Serie A outfit Lazio in the Europa League last week.

Sociedad return to the Europa League, where they have picked up 10 points from seven matches to sit 18th in the points table, level on points with PAOK, in 17th.

also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, PAOK secured consecutive wins for the first time this year as they edged out Levadiakos 1-0 in their Greek Super League at the Stadio Toumbas at the weekend.

That followed a 2-0 victory over Slavia Prague in the Europa League on January 23, which snapped their four-game winless run across competitions.

PAOK have won their most recent three Europa League matches, scoring nine goals and keeping three clean sheets, having picked up one point from their first four games.

Real Sociedad vs PAOK Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • This will be the first meeting between Sociedad and PAOK.
  • Sociedad are on a run of three consecutive defeats across competitions — they haven't lost four straight games since March 2024.
  • PAOK are unbeaten in three outings, claiming two wins, since a 2-1 defeat to Voloz on January 12.
  • Sociedad are unbeaten in seven of their last eight home matches, picking up six wins, since November.

Real Sociedad vs PAOK Prediction

With a place in the next phase of the Europa League potentially on the line, expect Sociedad and PAOK to have a go at each other as they look to secure maximum points.

However, home advantage gives Sociedad an upper hand, so they should secure all three points against the rejuvenated visitors.

Prediction: Sociedad 2-0 PAOK

Real Sociedad vs PAOK Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sociedad to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of PAOK’s last five outings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of PAOK’s last five games.)

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी