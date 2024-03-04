Real Sociedad vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th March 2024

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Real Sociedad lock horns with Luis Enrique's PSG side in a crucial encounter at the Estadio de Anoeta on Tuesday.

Real Sociedad vs PSG Preview

PSG are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 standings but have flattered to deceive so far this season. The Parisian outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate against AS Monaco over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. La Real slumped to a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of Sevilla in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Real Sociedad vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have an excellent record against Real Sociedad and have won the only match that has been played between the two teams so far on the European stage.

Real Sociedad are playing a home game in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League for the first time since February 2004, when they were eliminated by French side Lyon.

PSG have won only two of their last 12 matches away from home against Spanish teams in the UEFA Champions League and have lost six of their last eight such games.

This is the 10th time PSG have gone into the second leg of a knockout fixture with a lead in the UEFA Champions League - they have been eliminated on five of the last nine occasions.

Real Sociedad have been behind for only 37 minutes in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Real Sociedad vs PSG Prediction

PSG have been impressive on the domestic front but are yet to hit their peak this season. Kylian Mbappe has been exceptional for the Parisians in the UEFA Champions League and will look to add to his goal tally this week.

Real Sociedad have not been at their best this season and will be up against a formidable opponent on Tuesday. PSG are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-2 PSG

Real Sociedad vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score - Yes