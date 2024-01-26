Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th January 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Rayo Vallecano lock horns with an impressive Real Sociedad outfit in an important clash at the Estadio de Anoeta on Saturday.

Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

Rayo Vallecano are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Madrid-based outfit slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Las Palmas last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. La Real edged Celta Vigo to a narrow 2-1 victory in the Copa del Rey in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have a good recent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 13 out of the last 33 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's 10 victories.

Real Sociedad are unbeaten in their last 10 matches against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga - their longest such run against them in the history of the top flight.

Rayo Vallecano are unbeaten in three of their last six matches away from home against Real Sociedad in La Liga - only one such result fewer than they had managed in the 14 such games preceding this run.

Real Sociedad and Rayo Vallecano played out a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture last year and could play out draws in both their La Liga games in a single season for only the second time.

Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Real Sociedad have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on moving up the league table in the coming weeks. The likes of Mikel Oyarzabal and Mikel Merino can be effective on their day and will need to make their mark this weekend.

Rayo Vallecano can pack a punch on their day but have failed to meet expectations this season. Real Sociedad are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 3-1 Rayo Vallecano

Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mikel Oyarzabal to score - Yes