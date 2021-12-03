Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th December 2021 

In a top-of-the-table clash in La Liga over the weekend, third-placed Real Sociedad face off against leaders Real Madrid on Saturday at Anoeta Stadium.

Real Sociedad broke their winless streak of three games across all competitions as they beat Panaderia Pulido 4-0 in their Copa Del Rey first-round fixture on Wednesday.

Real Madrid made it seven wins on the spin across all competitions as they beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0 at home on Wednesday. Karim Benzema scored the winning goal in the 40th minute, taking his goal tally in the league to 12.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 157 times across all competitions. Real Madrid have 87 wins to their name while the hosts have 30 wins to their name. 40 games in this fixture have ended in stalemates.

Real Madrid have a great away record against Real Sociedad and in their 74 league games have recorded 30 wins, more than against any other opponent in the Spanish top-flight.

Real Madrid have been prolific in their trips to San Sebastián, scoring 126 goals in league outings.

Real Sociedad are unbeaten in their last 10 La Liga games and have kept a clean sheet in six of their seven home games.

Real Sociedad have just two wins against Los Blancos in their last 14 league games, with the last win coming in May 2019.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Sociedad have the joint-best defensive record in the league, having conceded 11 goals in 15 games while Real Madrid have the best goalscoring record in the league with 35 goals to their name.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Who else but Karim Benzema! 👏



His 12th goal of the season 🔥 Who else but Karim Benzema! 👏His 12th goal of the season 🔥 https://t.co/GJ8nHrih6s

The visiting side's only defeat of the campaign was in their away game at Espanyol in October. They have recorded three straight wins in their travels, including a 2-1 win over Barcelona.

Real Sociedad's great run in the league came to a halt as they lost their game against Espanyol and played a goalless draw against Valencia. Benzema and Vinicius Jr. are hitting form in front of goal, and this game will be the toughest test of their attacking prowess yet.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-2 Real Madrid

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Madrid

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Real Madrid have scored at least two goals in six of their eight away games this season)

Tip 3 - Karim Benzema to score anytime - YES (Benzema has 12 goals to his name in La Liga)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Tip 4 - Real Madrid to score in first-half - YES (Real Madrid have found the back of the net before the break in six of their last seven games)

Edited by Peter P

LIVE POLL Q. Karim Benzema to continue his goalscoring ways against Real Sociedad? Yes No 0 votes so far