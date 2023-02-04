Real Sociedad vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th February 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Real Valladolid take on an impressive Real Sociedad side at the Reale Arena on Sunday.

Real Sociedad vs Real Valladolid Preview

Real Valladolid are currently in 17th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged Valencia to a 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. La Real held Real Madrid to an admirable 0-0 stalemate in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Real Sociedad vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have a good recent record again Real Valladolid and have won 10 out of the last 23 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Valladolid's six victories.

Real Valladolid won the reverse fixture last year by a 1-0 margin and have not completed the league double over Real Sociedad since the 1986-87 campaign.

Real Sociedad have won 10 of their last 12 matches at home against Real Valladolid in La Liga and have won both such matches under Imanol Alguacil.

Real Sociedad are winless in their last 10 away games against La Liga teams from the Basque country, with their previous such victory coming against Eibar in 2019.

Real Sociedad are unbeaten in their last five matches in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in four of their last five league games.

Real Sociedad vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Real Sociedad have been in excellent form so far this season and will be intent on cementing their place in the top four. The likes of Mikel Oyarzabal and Alexander Sorloth can make a difference on their day and will look to step up this weekend.

Real Valladolid could potentially find themselves in a relegation battle and have a point to prove in this fixture. Real Sociedad are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 3-1 Real Valladolid

Real Sociedad vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Sorloth to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes