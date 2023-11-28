Real Sociedad vs Salzburg Prediction and Betting Tips | November 29th 2023

Real Sociedad and Salzburg return to action in Group D of the UEFA Champions League when they square off at Reale Arena on Wednesday.

The Spanish side head into the midweek clash on a run of three consecutive wins and will look to continue in the same vein.

Real Sociedad picked up where they left off before the international break as they claimed a 2-1 home victory over Sevilla in La Liga on Sunday.

Imanol Alguacil’s side have now won their last three matches across all competitions, including a 3-1 victory over Benfica in the Champions League on November 8.

Real Sociedad have enjoyed an unbeaten campaign in the Champions League, where they currently sit at the top of Group D, level on 10 points with second-placed Inter Milan.

Meanwhile, Salzburg returned to winning ways last Saturday when they scraped a 3-2 victory over Hartberg in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Prior to that, Gerhard Struber’s men saw their three-match winning streak come to an end on November 8 when they fell to a 1-0 loss against Inter, four days before playing out a goalless draw with Austria Wien.

Salzburg now turn their attention to the Champions League, where they are currently third in Group D, three points above rock-bottom Benfica heading into the final two games.

Real Sociedad vs Salzburg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Real Sociedad and Salzburg claiming one win apiece in their previous three meetings.

Salzburg are unbeaten in five of their last six matches across all competitions, claiming four wins and one draw since October.

Real Sociedad have lost just one home game this season while picking up six wins and three draws in their 10 matches at the Reale Arena so far.

Salzburg are unbeaten in 12 of their 13 away matches this season, claiming nine wins and three draws since July.

Real Sociedad vs Salzburg Prediction

Salzburg need at least a draw to secure their spot in the Europa League, Real Sociedad have their sights on finishing as Group D winners. That said, We predict a cagey affair at Reale Arena with both sides cancelling out each other’s efforts.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-1 Salzburg

Real Sociedad vs Salzburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad to win/draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of Salzburg’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been five or more bookings in four of the visitors’ last five outings)