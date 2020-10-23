Real Sociedad vs SD Huesca prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend with another round of games as Real Sociedad host Huesca at the Anoeta on Sunday. Real Sociedad have been excellent this season and are the favourites to win this game.

Huesca returned to La Liga after a successful season in the Segunda Division but have not done as well as the other promoted teams this season. The away side are yet to win a match in La Liga and will face a difficult challenge against Real Sociedad this weekend.

Real Sociedad are currently at the top of the La Liga standings after an excellent start to the season. The Basque outfit will want to finish in the top four this season and cannot afford to slip up against a struggling Huesca side.

Real Sociedad vs SD Huesca Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad have played only seven games against Huesca in the recent history of the two sides. Huesca have never won a competitive match against Real Sociedad and have lost four matches in the process.

The previous encounter between these two sides in August resulted in a 2-2 draw. Huesca will take plenty of confidence from this outcome and will hope to take something away from this fixture.

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: W-W-L-W-D

SD Huesca form guide in La Liga: D-D-D-D-W

Real Sociedad vs SD Huesca Team News

Asier Illaramendi is currently injured

Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad have a considerably long list of injuries to account for and will have to do without star midfielder Asier Illaramendi going into this game. Luca Sanglia is also recovering from an injury and has been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Asier Illaramendi, Luca Sangalli

Doubtful: Martin Merquelanz, Igor Zubeldia, Joseba Zaldua, Ander Barrenetxea

Suspended: None

Pedro Lopez is not available against Real Sociedad

SD Huesca

SD Huesca will have to do without Pedro Lopez in this fixture and are likely to field a defensive line-up against Real Sociedad. Mikel Rico has tested positive for the coronavirus and star striker Shinji Okazaki also remains a doubt for this match.

Injured: Pedro Lopez, Mikel Rico

Doubtful: Shinji Okazaki

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad vs SD Huesca Predicted XI

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Andoni Gorosabel; Mikel Merino, Ander Guevara, David Silva; Mikel Oyarzabal, Willian Jose, Adnan Januzaj

SD Huesca Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andres Fernandez; Javi Galan, Dimitrios Siovas, Jorge Pulido, Pablo Maffeo; Pedro Mosquera, Jaime Seoane, Borja Garcia; David Ferreiro, Sandro Ramirez, Rafa Mir

Real Sociedad vs SD Huesca Prediction

Real Sociedad have been exceptional in La Liga this season and have one of the best midfield in the country. The likes of David Silva and Mikel Merino can dominate games on their own and will want to put in another positive performance over the weekend.

Huesca can be a well-drilled side on their day, however, and will have to be a much-improved outfit to take something away from this fixture. Real Sociedad have been prolific so far and are the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 3-1 SD Huesca

