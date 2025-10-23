Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th October 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Real Sociedad lock horns with Sevilla in an important encounter at the Estadio de Anoeta on Friday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Preview
Sevilla are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Andalusian outfit slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Sevilla last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.
Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled in the league so far this season. La Real were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Celta Vigo in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.
Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Sevilla have a good recent record against Real Sociedad and have won 18 out of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sevilla's 15 victories.
- Real Sociedad are winless in their last three matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 1-0 margin against Mallorca in a La Liga encounter last month.
- Real Sociedad have found the back of the net in five of their last six matches in La Liga, with their only such failure during this period coming in a 1-0 defeat against Rayo Vallecano earlier this month.
- Sevilla had won consecutive games in La Liga before they suffered a 3-1 defeat against Mallorca in their previous game in the competition.
Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Prediction
Sevilla have stepped up to the plate so far this season and will be intent on being more consistent in the coming weeks. Isaac Romero and Alexis Sanchez can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark in this fixture.
Real Sociedad can pack a punch on their day but are yet to hit their stride this season. Sevilla are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.
Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-3 Sevilla
Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Sevilla to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Sevilla to score first - Yes