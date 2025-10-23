Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th October 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Real Sociedad lock horns with Sevilla in an important encounter at the Estadio de Anoeta on Friday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Preview

Sevilla are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Andalusian outfit slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Sevilla last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled in the league so far this season. La Real were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Celta Vigo in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Ad

Trending

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good recent record against Real Sociedad and have won 18 out of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sevilla's 15 victories.

Real Sociedad are winless in their last three matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 1-0 margin against Mallorca in a La Liga encounter last month.

Real Sociedad have found the back of the net in five of their last six matches in La Liga, with their only such failure during this period coming in a 1-0 defeat against Rayo Vallecano earlier this month.

Sevilla had won consecutive games in La Liga before they suffered a 3-1 defeat against Mallorca in their previous game in the competition.

Ad

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have stepped up to the plate so far this season and will be intent on being more consistent in the coming weeks. Isaac Romero and Alexis Sanchez can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Real Sociedad can pack a punch on their day but are yet to hit their stride this season. Sevilla are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Ad

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-3 Sevilla

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sevilla to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sevilla to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More