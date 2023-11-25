Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th November 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Sevilla lock horns with an impressive Real Sociedad side in a crucial clash at the Anoeta Stadium on Sunday.

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Preview

Real Sociedad are currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The home side eased past Almeria by a convincing 3-1 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Andalusian giants were held to a 1-1 draw by local rivals Real Betis in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good recent record against Real Sociedad and have won 16 out of the last 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's 13 victories.

After a winless run of nine matches against Sevilla in La Liga, Real Sociedad have won each of their last two games against the Andalusians in the competition.

Real Sociedad have won only one of their last five matches at home against Sevilla in La Liga but did win their most recent such encounter by a 2-1 scoreline in June 2023.

After an unbeaten run of seven matches away from home against teams from the Basque region in Spain, Sevilla have lost each of their last two such games in the competition.

Real Sociedad have not lost consecutive home games in La Liga since August 2022.

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Prediction

Real Sociedad have been in impressive form so far this season and will be intent on amending their poor home record in this fixture. The likes of Mikel Oyarzabal and Martin Zubimendi have been exceptional for La Real and will look to prove their mettle this weekend.

Sevilla can pack a punch on their day but are yet to find their feet in La Liga this season. Real Sociedad are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-1 Sevilla

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sevilla to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mikel Oyarzabal to score - Yes