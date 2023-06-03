Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th June 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Real Sociedad lock horns with an impressive Sevilla side in an important clash at the Reale Arena on Sunday.

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Preview

Real Sociedad are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have been impressive on the domestic front this season. La Real suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a poor start to their season. The Andalusian outfit lifted the Europa League trophy yet again this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good recent record against Real Sociedad and have won 16 out of the last 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's 12 victories.

Real Sociedad are unbeaten in their last three matches against Sevilla in La Liga - their longest such run in the competition since September 2013.

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last four matches away from home against Real Sociedad in La Liga - their longest such streak against La Real in the history of the competition.

Real Sociedad won the reverse fixture by a narrow 2-1 scoreline and could complete a La Liga double over Sevilla for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign.

After an unbeaten run of seven matches on the trot in La Liga, Real Sociedad lost their previous league game against Atletico Madrid by a 2-1 scoreline.

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have been a resurgent force in all competitions over the past month and will be on a high after their European triumph. The likes of Youssef En-Nesyri and Lucas Ocampos have stepped up in recent weeks and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Real Sociedad have also been impressive this season and have a good squad at their disposal. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-2 Sevilla

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lucas Ocampos to score - Yes

