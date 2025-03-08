Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th March 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Real Sociedad lock horns with Sevilla in a crucial encounter at the Estadio de Anoeta on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Preview

Sevilla are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Andalusian outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. La Real held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw in the UEFA Europa League in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a slight edge over Real Sociedad and have won 17 out of the last 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's 15 victories.

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last three matches in La Liga but have played out draws in two of these games, with their previous defeat in the competition coming by a 4-1 margin at the hands of Barcelona last month.

Real Sociedad are winless in their last three matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 3-0 margin against Leganes last month.

Real Sociedad have won four of their last five matches against Sevilla in all competitions, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 3-2 margin in March last year.

Ad

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Prediction

Real Sociedad have dominated this fixture in the recent past and have a point to prove going into this game. La Real have been surprisingly underwhelming in the final third and will need to be at their clinical best in this fixture.

Sevilla have several issues to address at the moment and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this weekend.

Ad

Prediction: Real Sociedad 2-2 Sevilla

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sevilla to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback