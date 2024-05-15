Real Sociedad vs Valencia Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | La Liga 2023-24

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Valencia take on an impressive Real Sociedad side at the Estadio de Anoeta on Thursday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Real Sociedad are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate this season. The home side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Valencia, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. Los Che were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Rayo Vallecano in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Real Sociedad vs Valencia Head-to-Head

Valencia have a good recent record against Real Sociedad and have won 16 out of the las 43 matches played between the two teams. Real Sociedad have managed 13 victories against Valencia and will look to close the gap this week.

Real Sociedad form guide: L-W-L-D-D

Valencia form guide: D-L-L-L-W

Real Sociedad vs Valencia Team News

Real Sociedad

Martin Merquelanz and Aihen Munoz are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Igor Zubeldia and Martin Zubimendi are also carrying knocks and will not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Martin Merquelanz, Aihen Munoz, Igor Zubeldia, Martin Zubimendi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Valencia

Jose Gaya and Fran Perez have been sidelined with injuries and will not be included in the squad. Mouctar Diakhaby is also carrying a knock and will not be available for selection.

Injured: Jose Gaya, Fran Perez, Mouctar Diakhaby

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad vs Valencia Predicted XI

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Remiro; Galan, Elustondo, Le Normand, Traore; Turrientes, Merino; Becker, Zakharyan, Kubo; Oyarzabal

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Domenech, Foulquier, Ozkacar, Mosquera, Vazquez; Pepelu, Guerra, Gonzalez, Lopez; Almeida, Duro

Real Sociedad vs Valencia Prediction

Real Sociedad have been inconsistent this season and will need to make amends ahead of this fixture. Mikel Oyarzabal and Takefusa Kubo can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Valencia can pack a punch on their day but are yet to make the most of the resources at their disposal. Real Sociedad are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 3-1 Valencia