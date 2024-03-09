Real Sociedad Women vs Barcelona Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10th 2024

Real Sociedad Women and Barcelona Women will battle for three points in a Spanish Liga F round 19 clash on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Copa del Reina semifinal. Amaiur Sarriegi and Gabriela Garcia scored second-half goals to leave the tie in the balance.

Barcelona, meanwhile, claimed a comfortable 3-0 away win over Athletic Bilbao in the same competition. Aitana Bonmati scored a first-half brace while Salma Paralluelo added a third in the 78th minute.

The Catalans will turn their focus back to the league scene where their last game came in a 2-0 home win over Atletico Madrid. Real Sociedad's last league game was a 1-1 draw away to Villarreal.

The stalemate left Txuri-urdin in seventh spot in the table, having garnered 27 points from 18 games. Barcelona lead the way at the summit with 52 points to their name.

Real Sociedad Women vs Barcelona Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 29 games against Real Sociedad, winning 25 and drawing four.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2023 when Barcelona claimed a 3-0 home win.

The last 12 head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Barcelona have scored at least two goals in 22 of their last 24 games across competitions.

Real Sociedad are unbeaten in their last 12 games in all competitions, drawing and winning six games each in this run.

Five of Real Sociedad's last six games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Real Sociedad Women vs Barcelona Women Prediction

Real Sociedad are in the midst of their best run of form of the season and have not tasted defeat in any competition since November last year. The Basque outfit have drawn each of their last three games 1-1 but are still waiting for their first victory against Barcelona.

The Blaugrana have made a 29-game unbeaten start to the season across competitions and currently hold a nine-point advantage as they saunter to a fifth successive league crown.

We are backing Barcelona to claim a multi-goal victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Real Sociedad Women 1-4 Barcelona Women

Real Sociedad Women vs Barcelona Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Barcelona Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Barcelona to score over 1.5 goals