Real Valladolid 0-1 Real Madrid: 3 key moments as Los Blancos top the table | LaLiga 2019-20

Tony Akatugba FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

27 Jan 2020, 06:02 IST SHARE

Zinedine Zidane and Nacho celebrate

Real Madrid extended their unbeaten run to 12 games and pipped Barcelona to the summit of the LaLiga table, thanks to a lone goal away to Real Valladolid and Quique Setien's men slipping up against Valencia this weekend.

It was a somewhat dull affair, with Valladolid defending in low blocks and frustrating Zinedine Zidane's men for much of the game, especially in the first half. Real Madrid had much of the possession at 63 per cent but was wholly ineffective with regards breaking down the dogged Valladolid midfield.

The game had few bright spots, with VAR and the keen eye of the linesman disallowing goals on either side of half time. However, Nacho who was Dani Carvajal's replacement for the evening was on hand to put Los Blancos ahead in the 78th minute, enough to secure all 3 points for the visitors.

The final game stats illustrate the dearth of attacking impetus from both sides, with just 3 shots on target recorded overall. In this article, we analyse 3 key moments from the encounter.

#3 VAR to the rescue

Casemiro celebrates his soon to be cancelled goal

It was a very pedestrian first 45 minutes, to say the least. Real Valladolid stayed very compact in midfield, shielding their back four admirably. However, in the 12th minute, Real Madrid found a way through, as Casemiro broke the deadlock (or so it seemed).

Joaquin Fernandez Moreno dangerously tackled Rodrygo in the 10th minute, and the referee brandished a yellow card, as well as awarded a freekick. Toni Kroos floated in a precise ball, and Casemiro connected with the cross to send the ball beyond the reach of Jordi Masip.

However, celebrations were cut short as the referee consulted with the VAR and ruled the goal out for offside. Casemiro jumped the gun by drifting slightly off, as well as celebrating the goal.

#2 Valladolid gets a taste of the VAR medicine

Late in the second half, it was the home side's turn to feel the sting of a goal being disallowed.

Advertisement

In the 87th minute, Sergi Guardiola scored what seemed like an equaliser. The home side took a corner which found Mohammed Salisu, and the defender flicked the ball towards Guardiola who put the ball beyond the reach of Thibaut Courtois. The keen eye of the linesman found the scorer offside, and VAR swiftly ratified the decision.

#1 Nacho to the rescue

⚽ Nacho gets the goal Real Madrid have been looking for!



⚪ Zidane's team are no on course for a BIG win in the title race pic.twitter.com/yqdqLM3PYT — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) January 26, 2020

With the clock winding down, Los Blancos were in danger of throwing away a unique opportunity to put some daylight between themselves and Quique Setien's Barcelona. La Blaugrana shockingly lost 2-0 to Valencia, and Madrid had the chance to open up a 3 point lead.

In the 73rd minute, Zinedine Zidane rolled the dice by pulling off Isco and sending Lucas Vazquez on. The Spaniard's impact was instant, as 5 minutes later he won a crucial corner kick.

Toni Kroos sent in the corner but the effort was cleared by the home defenders, however, the ball found its way to the German once again and he sent the ball exquisitely back into the box where Nacho directed a header beyond the reach of Masip.

He wheeled away to celebrate with his manager, and this time the goal stood for Real Madrid.