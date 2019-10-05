Real Valladolid v Atletico Madrid: Preview, Team News, Match Prediction and more | LaLiga 2019-20

Atletico return to action in the LaLiga this weekend with a fixture against Real Valladolid lined up

The Estadio José Zorrilla is set to pay witness to a match-up between Atletico Madrid and Real Valladolid this Sunday, in the eighth gameweek of this season's LaLiga.

Diego Simeone's men played out a stalemate against fierce rivals Real Madrid last weekend, but followed that up with a convincing 2-0 away victory over Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League.

Atleti would be vying to claim the top spot in the league rankings with a win against 10th placed Valladolid. They are behind Zinedine Zidane's men by just one point.

Kickoff details

Date: Sunday, October 6, 2019

Time: 4:00 CEST (Local time), 2:00 pm GMT (UK), 3:00 pm WAT (Nigeria), 7:30 pm IST (India)

Venue: Estadio José Zorrilla

Team News

Coach Diego Simeone does not have any fresh injury concerns heading into this clash. Croatia international Sime Vrsaljko (knee) is the only Atleti player ruled out of this fixture.

His counterpart Sergio González Soriano is however, without the services of Javi Sanchez and Luismi. (both ankle)

Head-to-head

Total matches played: 14

Real Valladolid wins: 2

Draws: 3

Atletico Madrid wins: 9

Match Prediction

Club Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

As inferred from the figures above, it is safe to say that Atletico Madrid have a great history against Real Valladolid, having won nine of the 14 fixtures played.

Indeed, Real Valladolid have lost each of the last eight fixtures between the two sides, with their last victory coming way back in January 2008 when they picked up a 2-1 win at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Both sides have very different ambitions of course, but it's quite impossible to write off the hosts just yet.

Atleti underwent a tiresome journey in midweek to Russia, meaning they'd probably be suffering from the effects of jet-lag.

Given the levels of fatigue that might be present in the Atletico squad, they would understandably not be at their best, but should still have enough in the tank to dispatch Sergio's troops.

Both sides have just managed seven goals a piece from their respective matches so far, meaning goals aren't something that would flow in plenty on Sunday. Expect the visiting side to narrowly claim three valuable points, though.

Predicted score: Real Valladolid 0-1 Atletico Madrid

