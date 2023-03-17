Real Valladolid vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th March 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Real Valladolid take on Ernesto Valverde's impressive Athletic Bilbao side in an important clash at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla on Friday.

Real Valladolid vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Real Valladolid are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have managed to stay away from the relegation zone this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Elche last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have slumped after a strong start to their campaign. The Basque giants suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Real Valladolid vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have a good recent record against Real Valladolid and have won 14 of the last 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Valladolid's 11 victories.

After a run of four defeats in five matches against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, Real Valladolid have lost only two of their last seven such matches in the competition.

Athletic Bilbao have won two of their last four away games against Real Valladolid in La Liga - as many victories as they had managed in the 13 such games preceding this run.

Real Valladolid have failed to win their last seven games played on a Friday in La Liga and have lost their last three such matches.

Real Valladolid have lost only two of their last seven games in La Liga, with both defeats coming away from home.

Real Valladolid vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao are in the midst of a slump at the moment and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The likes of Inaki Williams and Iker Muniain can be effective on their day and will need to step up as senior members of the squad.

Real Valladolid have a particularly robust record against Athletic Bilbao and will look to pull off an upset in this fixture. Athletic Bilbao are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

Real Valladolid vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Inaki Williams to score - Yes

