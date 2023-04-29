Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th April 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Real Valladolid lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Jose Zorrille on Sunday.

Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Real Valladolid are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side slumped to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. Los Colchoneros eased past Mallorca by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Real Valladolid and have won 16 out of the last 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Valladolid's five victories.

Real Valladolid have suffered defeat in 12 of their last 13 matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga, with their only positive result during this period coming in a 0-0 draw in 2019.

After a run of six defeats in seven games away from home against Real Valladolid in La Liga, Atletico Madrid have won five of their last six such matches in the competition.

Atletico Madrid won the reverse fixture by a 3-0 margin and could complete a La Liga double over Real Valladolid without conceding a single goal for the fourth time in their history.

Atletico Madrid have won seven of their last eight La Liga matches - one more victory than they had managed in the 14 league games preceding this run.

Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann have stepped up this season and will look to add to their goal tallies in this fixture.

Real Valladolid have not been at their best this year and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 1-3 Atletico Madrid

Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes

