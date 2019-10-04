Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Where to watch, Kickoff details and more | LaLiga 2019/2020

Atletico would return to action in LaLiga this weekend

After their convincing 2-0 victory away to Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League, Atletico Madrid would turn their attention to domestic action when they travel to the Estadio José Zorrilla to take on Real Valladolid.

The hosts have made a decent start to the campaign, picking up nine points from their opening seven fixtures and would be seeking to build on their 2-0 away victory over Espanyol last time out.

For their part, Atletico Madrid are currently placed third in the standings, just one point behind their city rivals Real Madrid, and given their lofty ambitions this season, Diego Simeone would want to get all three points to build momentum heading into the international break.

Kickoff details

Date: Sunday, October 6, 2019

Time: 4:00 CEST (Local time), 2:00 pm GMT (UK), 3:00 pm WAT (Nigeria), 7:30 pm IST (India)

Venue: Estadio José Zorrilla

Head-To-Head Record

Total matches played: 14

Real Valladolid wins: 2

Draws: 3

Atletico Madrid wins: 9

Atletico Madrid have an extremely great record against Real Valladolid, with both legs of their clash last season ending in a win for the capital club.

Indeed, Los Colchoneros have won each of the last eight LaLiga fixtures between the sides, with Valladolid's last victory coming way back in 2008 when they picked up a 2-1 win at the Vicente Calderon.

Players to watch

Real Valladolid - Oscar Plano

Real Valladolid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Under Sergio González Soriano's management, Real Valladolid have impressed significantly this season and a lot of their good performances are down to the displays of Oscar Plano.

The 28-year-old has been exquisite in his role as an attacking midfielder for Los Pucelanos, scoring three goals and assisting one from seven matches thus far. Having netted in injury time against Espanyol, Plano would be hoping to add to his tally against Diego Simeone's men.

Atletico Madrid - Joao Felix

Club Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

While he might not exactly have shattered the earth with his performances since arriving Spain for a club-record fee, Portuguese teenage sensation Joao Felix has played a key role in Atletico Madrid's solid start to the season.

The former Benfica man opened his tally with the first goal against Eibar on matchday 3 but waited until matchday 6 to get his second when he scored with a deflected volley against Real Mallorca.

In Atletico's last match against Lokomotiv Moscow, Felix grabbed the opening goal in the 48th minute and he would fancy his chances of continuing his scoring streak against Valladolid.

Betting Odds

Real Valladolid win: 5.30

Draw: 3.50

Atletico Madrid win: 1.74

Bookmaker: Bet9ja