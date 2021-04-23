Real Valladolid vs Cadiz prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga returns to the fold this weekend as Cadiz lock horns with Real Valladolid in an important clash at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have struggled in recent weeks and need a victory in this game.

Real Valladolid find themselves in 17th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and face an intense relegation battle in the coming months. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Elche over the weekend and will need to win this match.

Cadiz, on the other hand, are currently in 13th place in the league table and have experienced a slump after a strong start to their campaign. The newly-promoted outfit suffered a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Real Madrid last week and cannot afford a similar result in this fixture.

Real Valladolid vs Cadiz Head-to-Head

Cadiz have a surprisingly good record against Real Valladolid and have won three matches out of a total of nine games played between the two teams. Real Valladolid have managed two victories against Cadiz and will want to level the playing field this weekend.

The reverse fixture between these two teams took place in December last year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both sides failed to make the most of their chances on the day and will need to step up to the plate on Saturday.

Real Valladolid form guide in La Liga: D-L-L-D-D

Cadiz form guide in La Liga: L-D-W-W-L

Real Valladolid vs Cadiz Team News

Real Valladolid need to win this game

Real Valladolid

Raul Garcia, Javi Sanchez, and Jawad El Wamiq are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. Shon Weissman and Kiko Olivas are carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Raul Garcia, Javi Sanchez, Jawad El Yamiq

Doubtful: Shon Weissman, Kiko Olivas

Suspended: None

Cadiz have a good squad

Cadiz

Salvi Sanchez and Jens Jonsson are suspended at the moment and will be excluded from the squad. Alberto Perea and Luismi Quezada are recovering from injuries and have also been sidelined against Real Valladolid

Injured: Alberto Perea, Luismi Quezada

Doubtful: Alex Fernandez

Suspended: Salvi Sanchez, Jens Jonsson

Real Valladolid vs Cadiz Predicted XI

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jordi Masip; Lucas Olaza, Bruno Gonzalez, Joaquin Fernandez; Saidy Janko; Oscar Plano, Ruben Alcaraz, Roque Mesa, Fabian Orellana; Kenan Kodro, Sergi Guardiola

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jeremias Ledesma; Alfonso Espino, Juan Cala, Fali, Iza; Jairo Izquierdo, Jon Garrido, Jose Mari, Ivan Alejo; Ruben Sobrino, Alvaro Negredo

Real Valladolid vs Cadiz Prediction

With the likes of Alvaro Negredo and Ruben Sobrino in their ranks, Cadiz can present a potent threat in the final third. The away side has struggled in recent weeks and has a point to prove this weekend.

Real Valladolid have shown shades of their ability this season but have not justified their potential in recent weeks. Cadiz are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Valladolid 1-2 Cadiz

